Horse racing is a sport worth saving

Trainer Jason Servis is seen at Churchill Downs Friday, May 3, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. Servis will saddle Maximum Security in the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 4. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

It figures that on the same morning that tickets went on sale for the 2020 Breeders' Cup at Keeneland, the trainer of the world's best thoroughbred racehorse was indicted on federal charges for his alleged participation in a doping scheme.

Just horse racing's luck.

The trainer was Jason Servis. You remember Jason Servis, trainer of Maximum Security. You remember Maximum Security, the colt that hit the finish line first in last year's Kentucky Derby only to be placed 17th by a controversial disqualification.

Since then, Maximum Security has gone on to win four major races, including most recently the Saudi Cup on Feb. 29.

And now Servis is going to jail. Or he is likely going to jail once he returns from Saudi Arabia and faces the charges associated with a sting operation that saw 27 people, including trainers and veterinarians, charged Monday by the Southern District of New York. In the indictment, Servis is alleged to have administered PEDs to practically "every horse in his control," including, yes, Maximum Security.

Another black eye for the sport?

Yes, of course.

Just what the sport needs?

You bet.

"A sad day for racing but a long time coming," tweeted Graham Motion, who trained 2011 Kentucky Derby winner Animal Kingdom. "A good day for those who try to play by the rules, we will all be better for it."

It's not going to be pretty, folks. After a tumultuous 2019 that saw the sport put under the microscope during the long string of equine fatalities at Santa Anita, there will be more of Monday's headlines if horse racing is truly going to get its house in order. If it has a chance to survive, the game must be cleaned up at every level.

Unfortunately, much like what happened with the FBI investigation into college basketball corruption, it took an outside entity to deliver the most serious blow. Using its means of surveillance, federal investigators intercepted phone calls, including one in which Servis allegedly admitted to using a PED named SGF-1000.

"I've been using it on everything almost," the trainer allegedly said before fellow trainer Jorge Navarro stopped the conversation, saying, "Jay, I don't want to talk about this [stuff] on the phone, OK."

That Servis and Navarro were implicated in Monday's sting was not a total surprise to most inside racing. Both boasted winning ratios of 29% since 2017, a number well above normal. Whispers and suspicions about the two trainers' tactics were commonplace. Usually if a trainer's win percentage is too good to be true, it's too good to be true. (Maximum Security's owners sent Maximum Security to Bob Baffert's barn Tuesday.)

Monday's news no doubt strengthens the argument of those who support the Horse Racing Integrity Act, a bill before Congress that would establish an independent Anti-Doping and Medication Control Authority. Many inside horse racing oppose the bill, saying it would be giving up too much control to outside entities. But after Monday's news, can we really believe the sport can police itself?

The recent formation of the Thoroughbred Safety Coalition, of which both Keeneland and Churchill Downs are members, is a step in the right direction, especially with regard to equine safety and track uniformity. But drugs continue to be an issue on which all sides can't seem to agree. Should Lasix be banned? What other drugs should be restricted or banned? What about the medications that truly help horses recover from injury and aid their health?

Seems to me we are heading toward the banning of all medications, and the sooner the better. Race-day drugs are not allowed in Europe and the sport has survived, if not thrived. There's still no reason that can't be done here.

Despite Monday's revelations, I contend that horse racing is a great sport in which the vast majority of people involved love their animals and care for them the right way. It's a sport worth saving. If those in charge can save it.

Sports on 03/11/2020