Illness preparedness focus for state panel

It's "premature" to begin working from home or shutting schools in Arkansas in response to the national spread of a newly-identified coronavirus, but that could change rapidly, a top Health Department official said Tuesday.

Institutions should discuss such measures in case the virus, which causes the respiratory illness covid-19, circulates in the state, said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, medical director for immunizations and outbreak response.

"These are all things we will need to think about in our communities, should this virus become widespread" to help slow infections, she said. "[But] we're not at that point yet."

Dillaha made the comments during a University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences panel on the state's preparations to see covid-19 patients, in which experts stressed that health providers should get ready for anything.

While no local patients have been diagnosed with the illness, cases are present in 36 states, including five of six states that border Arkansas. Covid-19's arrival is anticipated "eventually," Dillaha said.

"The possibility is that we will not just get a handful of cases, but that we will get a lot of cases" coming in to health facilities, said Dr. Keyur Vyas, a UAMS infectious-disease specialist. "If you have many patients, it won't just [affect] a dedicated team, it will be all your providers."

"We are encouraging all hospitals to dust off their pandemic plan," added emergency medicine physician Dr. Jerrilyn Jones, also of UAMS.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 113,000 people have been sickened globally by the virus recognized in Wuhan, China. At least 4,000 deaths, including more than two dozen in the United States, have been reported.

New patients with the pathogen who have no obvious connection to travel or other exposure have been observed in Washington, California and Oregon, and health regulators have said they won't be surprised to see that elsewhere.

Should the outbreak gain momentum locally, Dillaha said "nonpharmaceutical interventions" such as avoiding large gatherings will be critical to buy time so hospitals aren't overwhelmed with very sick patients all at once.

Called social distancing, the practices would need to start early on and stay in place for several weeks to work well, because they are "not likely to be effective once the virus is broadly spreading in the community."

During a legislative meeting Tuesday, the head of Arkansas' Health Department told lawmakers the agency will need up to $8.8 million over the next three to six months to fund efforts to keep the new coronavirus out and limit it once it arrives.

Department Secretary Nate Smith told members of the Joint Budget Committee the figure is "what we're pretty confident we're going to need, based on what we know right now."

"If this continues to grow there obviously would be more sustained response that would require more heavy investment," he said.

Smith said he's expecting the money to come from the $8.3 billion in emergency spending in response to the virus approved by Congress last week.

It would pay for costs such as those associated with laboratory work, epidemiology and nurses who evaluate and monitor people with possible exposure to the virus and collect specimens for testing.

Legislators encouraged Smith to let them know if he needs more.

"If it's $50 million, if it's $28 million, whatever it is, we need a number," Rep. Jim Wooten, R-Beebe, said. "If it gets bad, it's going to get bad quick."

Also on Tuesday, two Arkansans aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship -- where 21 people tested positive for the virus -- disembarked in Oakland, Calif. They were headed to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas to be quarantined for two weeks.

Speaking by phone from a bus headed to the airport, Don Stair, 70, of Searcy said he and his wife, Eileen, had their temperatures taken after they got off the ship.

After arriving at the base, they'll be tested for the virus. So far, they haven't felt any symptoms.

"We'll just be glad when this ordeal is over," he said.

TESTS AND ISOLATION

So far, 12 people in Arkansas have been tested for the new coronavirus. All those tests were negative, and three people are "under investigation" for the illness, the Health Department said on its website.

Testing is expected to expand, but capacity is now limited to about 20 tests per day and about 2,000 overall, Dillaha estimated during Tuesday's discussion.

That should grow as commercial lab testing gets off the ground, which officials anticipate. The state's recent criteria for who gets tested has been driven in part by the availability of tests, Dillaha said.

Thus far, the Health Department has concentrated on patients who were in an affected region, have known exposure to the virus or who have chronic conditions or other health factors.

"We want to avoid a situation where we're testing, preemptively, asymptomatic patients because they're afraid. That would not be good clinical decision-making," Dillaha said.

"Our hope is that as the commercial companies come online, and those tests become more widely available in Arkansas, then clinicians will have the ability to look at the clinical situation ... and then give priority to those patients who would be at higher risk for greater complications," Dillaha said.

Some department guidelines to recommend testing were expanded Sunday after new recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Arkansas also has isolated more than 100 people, including two because of a formal quarantine order, who traveled to an affected region. New screening measures at the state's nursing homes also went into place Monday.

While early Chinese research shows about 80% of covid-19 cases are mild, severe illness and death rates are starkly higher for elderly people and those with diabetes, respiratory or heart disease -- all of which are prevalent in the state.

If many patients surface, it will become important for Arkansas providers to triage cases, including advising patients who are not sick enough to be in the hospital to recover at home, speakers at the UAMS panel said.

All health outlets, including critical access hospitals in rural areas, should inform staff members, have them practice putting on protective equipment, and discuss infection-control protocols such as keeping patients in isolation rooms, experts said.

Such planning is particularly important as flu season continues, which already keeps health systems busy at this time of year.

"The greatest fear in health care right now is that there will be so many people with a severe infection that we don't have enough beds," said Dr. Curtis Lowery, director of UAMS' institute for digital health and innovation.

PROVIDER WORRIES

Beyond hospitals, anxieties about covid-19 are rippling throughout the state's health care system.

ExpressRx clinical business development director Eric Crumbaugh asked Tuesday's panelists how to prepare pharmacists and techs for possible encounters with covid-19, especially given emerging shortages of protective equipment.

"I don't have any face masks, and I can't get any face masks from any of my wholesalers," he said.

To help prevent infections, workers should stay back from any sick patients -- about 6 feet of distance is ideal -- wash their hands often and clean heavily used areas such as keyboards and counters, panelists said.

Vyas said a consumer run on masks is a real challenge, because it diverts the supply from hospitals and doesn't serve much of a purpose outside of health care settings if the person isn't sick.

"They're not that effective, if what you're doing is just walking down the street," he said.

Elsewhere in Arkansas, an ARCare clinic in Des Arc canceled its appointments Monday "out of an abundance of caution" after a patient with flu-like symptoms was referred for further testing in light of covid-19.

Officials later confirmed the patient did not have the new coronavirus, ARCare's general counsel said in an email.

