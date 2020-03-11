• Alex Jones, 46, the Austin, Texas-based conspiracy theorist and host of the Infowars website and radio show, was jailed on a charge of driving while intoxicated and was released on bond a few hours later, a Travis County sheriff's office spokesman said.

• Quinton Lucas, the mayor of Kansas City, Mo., called it "a sign that we need to do much better" after he struggled to vote in Missouri's presidential primary because a poll worker mistakenly entered his name as "Lucas Quinton" and said he wasn't registered.

• Bryan Burns, 33, the assistant fire chief at a volunteer department in Eva, Ala., who is accused of using the department's debit card to make unauthorized cash withdrawals and purchases totaling about $13,000, was charged with felony theft, sheriff's deputies said.

• Ivan Van Beverhoudt, 40, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer, faces drug trafficking and other charges after a sniffer dog detected 39.2 pounds of cocaine in his carry-on luggage when he arrived in Atlanta on a flight from the U.S. Virgin Islands, prosecutors said.

• Ashley Forbes, 32, and her husband, Matthew, 35, were charged with theft after East Baton Rouge Parish, La., deputies said the pair made six runs to two big-box stores, where they filled shopping carts with beer worth more than $1,000 and slipped out without paying.

• Daniel Plata and Jonathan Pavon, both 25 and from Elko, Nev., face conspiracy and other counts after being accused of vandalizing an archaeological site by spray-painting rock formations that feature petroglyphs in the Basin and Range National Monument.

• Sherrie Andre, a Rhode Island immigration activist arrested in 2018 during a protest outside a jail in Dartmouth, Mass., where detainees were conducting a hunger strike, was convicted of trespassing and disturbing the peace and was sentenced to 30 days in jail.

• Barbara Zoccola, 58, a former federal prosecutor based in Memphis, was sentenced to a year of probation after pleading guilty to theft for falsifying work attendance records so she could take unreported leave time.

• Pete Flores, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman, called it "another example of the inhumane tactics" used by human smugglers, after an 18-year-old woman was arrested when officers found a man hidden under a vehicle's rear seat at a border crossing in Calexico, Calif.

