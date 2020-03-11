Sections
Today at 3:53 a.m. | Updated March 11, 2020 at 3:53 a.m.

Alex Jones, 46, the Austin, Texas-based conspiracy theorist and host of the Infowars website and radio show, was jailed on a charge of driving while intoxicated and was released on bond a few hours later, a Travis County sheriff's office spokesman said.

Quinton Lucas, the mayor of Kansas City, Mo., called it "a sign that we need to do much better" after he struggled to vote in Missouri's presidential primary because a poll worker mistakenly entered his name as "Lucas Quinton" and said he wasn't registered.

Bryan Burns, 33, the assistant fire chief at a volunteer department in Eva, Ala., who is accused of using the department's debit card to make unauthorized cash withdrawals and purchases totaling about $13,000, was charged with felony theft, sheriff's deputies said.

Ivan Van Beverhoudt, 40, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer, faces drug trafficking and other charges after a sniffer dog detected 39.2 pounds of cocaine in his carry-on luggage when he arrived in Atlanta on a flight from the U.S. Virgin Islands, prosecutors said.

Ashley Forbes, 32, and her husband, Matthew, 35, were charged with theft after East Baton Rouge Parish, La., deputies said the pair made six runs to two big-box stores, where they filled shopping carts with beer worth more than $1,000 and slipped out without paying.

Daniel Plata and Jonathan Pavon, both 25 and from Elko, Nev., face conspiracy and other counts after being accused of vandalizing an archaeological site by spray-painting rock formations that feature petroglyphs in the Basin and Range National Monument.

Sherrie Andre, a Rhode Island immigration activist arrested in 2018 during a protest outside a jail in Dartmouth, Mass., where detainees were conducting a hunger strike, was convicted of trespassing and disturbing the peace and was sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Barbara Zoccola, 58, a former federal prosecutor based in Memphis, was sentenced to a year of probation after pleading guilty to theft for falsifying work attendance records so she could take unreported leave time.

Pete Flores, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman, called it "another example of the inhumane tactics" used by human smugglers, after an 18-year-old woman was arrested when officers found a man hidden under a vehicle's rear seat at a border crossing in Calexico, Calif.

In the news

