LR drawing up plan just in case

Little Rock is developing a plan to try to ensure the city can continue essential services in the event that the new, globally spreading coronavirus reaches the state.

There were no diagnosed cases of covid-19 within Arkansas as of Tuesday, although the state Department of Health was testing three people for the respiratory illness caused by the virus.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced a task force of medical professionals who will create a plan to prepare the city. The task force's chairman is Dean Kumpuris, city director at-large, who is a practicing gastroenterologist.

Other task force members are:

• Dr. Stephen Mette, CEO of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences;

• Dr. Gary Wheeler, senior medical adviser to the secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health;

• Dr. Amanda Novack, who specializes in infectious diseases at Baptist Health;

• Greg Crain, president of the Baptist Health campus in Little Rock;

• Dr. Jerry Jones, chief medical officer at CHI St. Vincent;

• Adam Head, CEO of CARTI cancer clinic; and

• Dr. Jared Capouya, vice president of quality and safety at Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Kumpuris said the task force would have its first meeting Friday.

Scott said the city has briefed police officers and other emergency services personnel on the virus, and officials are taking steps to protect people in the city's long-term care facilities, which includes questioning visitors about their travel or contact with people who are or may be infected.

City emergency management officials briefed the mayor and city board on the virus during a meeting March 3. Emergency management administrator Matt Burks said that a 40% reduction in city staff members is a possibility, taking into account city employees who may get sick as well as those who have to take care of those who become ill.

