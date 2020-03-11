Markets regain ground as virus response builds

Trader Gregory Rowe looks at the solid gains at the close of trading Tuesday at the New York Stock Exchange. (AP/Richard Drew)

After an alarming start to the week, U.S. stocks on Tuesday rallied on reports of a government stimulus that would help cushion the country from the economic effects of the spreading coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1,167.14 points, or 4.9%, to 25,018.16, recovering more than half its losses from Monday -- which was the blue chip index's worst day since the 2008 financial crisis. The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 135.67 points, or 4.9%, to 2,882.23, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 393.58, or 5%, to 8,344.25. Financial and technology stocks were leading the way for all 11 market sectors in the S&P 500 index.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 0.79% from 0.49% late Monday. A week ago, it had never been below 1%.

The yield on the bond has decreased because investors are fleeing stocks for the safety of U.S. federal debt, which is one of the safest investments. As bond prices rise because of demand, yields fall.

Oil prices, which sank 25% on Monday to their lowest trading levels since the 1991 Gulf War, bounced back, too, on hopes the U.S. government will intervene to shield against the fallout of the coronavirus and a producer battle for market share.

Brent crude, the international standard, rose $2.86, or 8.3%, to settle at $37.22 a barrel, while benchmark U.S. crude rose $3.23, or 10.4%, to $34.36 a barrel. Energy stocks rallied, with Chevron, BP and ExxonMobil all gaining.

The day's seesaw stock market moves were a microcosm of the severe swings that have dominated recent weeks, and market watchers say they are likely to continue until the number of infections stops accelerating. In the meantime, investors want to see a big, coordinated response from governments and central banks to shore up the virus-weakened economy.

The market rally came in the final hour of Tuesday's trading session on word that the White House was making progress on economic measures to help industries and workers hurt by the coronavirus, including plans to cut payroll taxes, relieve hourly workers, and offer targeted help for the airline, cruise, and hotel industries. Stocks then zipped in and out of negative territory.

"The prospect of some sort of stimulus is a positive ray of light," said Sarat Sethi of Douglas C. Lane & Associates. "The government is acknowledging the coronavirus and dealing with it. That is removing some of the uncertainty and giving investors relief."

"Markets are trying to force a policy response -- from central banks and from Washington, D.C. A basket of more aggressive monetary policy action is coming and how markets respond is the big question," David Bahnsen, chief investment officer of the Bahnsen Group, wrote in commentary Monday. "The market will get something resembling "zero bound" very soon, but that is not likely to be effective."

President Donald Trump vowed "substantial" economic measures to combat the coronavirus's impact. He's also pitched economic relief for the travel and hospitality sector, while some Republican senators have suggested a federal bailout for the shale oil industry.

After weeks of turbulence, U.S. markets plunged to new depths Monday, cratering more than 7% on the dual threat of the outbreak's spread in the United States and the oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia over production targets. The sudden, sharp drop triggered a halt to trading for 15 minutes.

Oil futures on Tuesday jumped more than 10% in New York, the most since September, after Monday's historic 25% slump.

Reuters reported Tuesday that Saudi Aramco planned to raise output to 12.3 million barrels per day in April, flooding crude markets further and threatening U.S. shale producers. In turn, this could negatively affect oil-producing states and make it more difficult for the domestic economy to heal.

Frank Verrastro, senior vice president at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the miscalculation between the Saudis and Russians has blunted not only the price of oil but global financial markets.

"Pretty soon, these oil companies are going to have to report first-quarter earnings," Verrastro said. "That could jeopardize outstanding bank loans. Then there are unemployment impacts, truckers and tankers are not moving oil. Prices on airlines are down, but no one is flying. We are going to need some signal that Russia and Saudi Arabia can resolve this before things get better."

Meanwhile, the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread with more than 113,000 cases worldwide. The director of the World Health Organization called the threat of a coronavirus pandemic "very real."

Italy began a nationwide lockdown Tuesday in a drastic attempt to contain its outbreak that will also upend the lives of 60 million inhabitants. Israel has instituted a quarantine for all arriving travelers, and Japan is moving closer to declaring a national emergency. But as the virus's grip on Europe and the United States tightens, China is touting its containment practices, with leader Xi Jinping visiting the city of Wuhan for the first time since the virus emerged there late last year.

"Today equity markets sketched a rebound but are still very far away from recovering the losses on the previous days," said Nancy Davis, chief investment officer of Quadratic Capital, in an email. "The two main sources of risk are still out there: Coronavirus and the standoff between Saudi Arabia and Russia regarding potential production cuts. It is still unclear what those two risks could bring to global growth and trade. It is hard to call a bottom right now."

Markets weren't remotely appeased after the Federal Reserve last week delivered its first emergency rate cut since the financial crisis. The emergency measures seemed to reinforce investor panic rather than quelling it.

"We continue to see the market get whipped around as it searches and thrashes looking for some stability," said Kenny Polcari of SlateStone Wealth. "Do not expect the market to rally straight up from here after the beating it has taken over the past two weeks. Until we get clarity on both the virus and on what the Saudis and the Russians want to do with oil, expect the markets to remain volatile."

Financial managers urged their clients to look past the current financial maelstrom and instead fix their gaze a decade down the road.

"Investors need to change their mind-set from thinking about the next few weeks to thinking about five to 10 years from now," said Clark Kendall, president of Kendall Capital in Rockville, Md. "Do you want to own 10-year Treasuries with a yield below 0.5%? In 10 years, a dollar will only be worth less than $1.05. At this time, it is most important to own financially strong companies that can weather this virus. Just like humans, it is the physically and financial weak that are most at risk."

Information for this article was contributed by Taylor Telford and Thomas Heath of The Washington Post; by Stan Choe, Alex Veiga and Damian J. Troise of The Associated Press; and by Grant Smith, Elizabeth Low, Jackie Davalos, James Thornhill and Dan Murtaugh of Bloomberg News.

A Section on 03/11/2020