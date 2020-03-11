Mayor outlines ideas for LR tax proposal

A proposal by Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. for a new 1% sales tax focuses mainly on quality-of-life initiatives, though funding for other needs generated questions from the city Board of Directors during a presentation Tuesday.

Scott presented city directors with a breakdown for how an estimated $50.5 million in new annual revenue generated by the proposed tax would be spent on an array of recreation, public safety and infrastructure initiatives.

[DOCUMENT: LR mayor's sales tax proposal » arkansasonline.com/311proposal]

If the tax is approved, then all proposed capital projects are to be completed within the first 10 years, with the city using short-term financing to fund up-front costs. The city would spend $254 million on capital improvement projects during that time, with an additional $4.85 million spent annually on ongoing operational maintenance and parks upkeep.

"This is a bold initiative, but this is also a financially sound initiative," Scott said.

If the 1% tax is approved, then Little Rock's local rate will be 2.5% through Dec. 31, 2021. After that, it will be 2.125%. Including state and county sales taxes, consumers in Little Rock pay a total sales tax of 9%. If the proposed city sales tax is approved, then they will pay a total sales tax of 10% in 2021 and 9.625% beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

A three-eighths percent tax that funds general operations and maintenance is due to expire in 2021. Scott has said that if the new tax is approved, then he will not push to renew the three-eighths percent tax.

The mayor said he hopes to put the sales-tax initiative on the ballot between June and September. The city board has not yet set a date to vote on whether to put the matter to voters, but Scott said it could happen at the end of March or the beginning of April.

The largest chunk of new revenue would fund what Scott bills as quality-of-life initiatives -- improvements to the city's parks and zoo, as well as new recreational opportunities.

About 33% of the anticipated 10-year revenue, $166.75 million, would go toward parks and recreation initiatives. The capital investments included in that portion of the funding include:

• $30 million for improvements to Hindman and War Memorial parks.

• $20 million for general park improvements and maintenance for parks and trails, with an estimated $21 million increase in operating expenses.

• $30 million for an indoor sports complex, with an estimated $8 million increase in operating expenses.

• $3 million for an outdoor pool at the West Central Community Center.

• $6 million for a new senior-citizen center built on to the existing Centre at University Park.

• $8.5 million for new soccer facilities at Rebsamen Park.

• $7 million for improvements to the Rebsamen Tennis Center.

• $9.5 million for improvements to the pool at the Jim Dailey Fitness and Aquatic Center.

• $5 million for a new 15-acre park downtown that would be created when a project to widen Interstate 30 is completed.

• $2.5 million for a nine-hole addition to the First Tee golf course.

• $3 million for a new facility at the Rebsamen golf course.

Scott said a new indoor sports complex, based on consultations with department heads and a feasibility study by the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, would likely be at War Memorial Park, or contiguous to the park via Jonesboro Drive, south of Interstate 630. The mayor said the latter was his preference, though some city directors suggested Western Hills Park as a possible spot for a new complex.

Ward 6 City Director Doris Wright said she did not feel that the presentation took into account the maintenance that would go into an outdoor pool.

The proposal also includes $8 million for expanded maintenance and new construction for the city's parks and an estimated $5.25 million for additional golf operations and maintenance.

THE ZOO

In addition to the parks and recreation work, $70 million, or about 14%, of the expected 10-year revenue would go toward the Little Rock Zoo. That includes:

• $20 million for a new, interactive giraffe habitat.

• $16 million for an Asian and sloth bear habitat.

• $10 million for a North America habitat.

• $4 million for general upgrades.

The proposal anticipates a net operations increase of $20 million at the zoo, as well.

Scott's presentation projects that the zoo's revenue, if those improvements are made, would increase to about $6.6 million, from about $3.5 million in 2020.

PUBLIC SAFETY

About 17%, or about $84.25 million, would go toward public-safety initiatives. Those include:

• $8.5 million for a new fire station in west Little Rock, which would add about $8 million in operating expenses.

• $1.5 million for a police evidence room.

• $20 million for improving public safety technology.

• $26.25 million for increasing public safety vehicle replacement.

• $20 million in increased costs for public safety operations.

Scott said he wants the city to invest in technology that will make the city "smarter on crime," particularly the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system. He said the vehicle replacement plan would increase reliability and dependability as well as operational efficiency and first responder safety while also decreasing maintenance costs.

Fire Chief Delphone Hubbard said a new fire station would be at the far west end of the city, so the city can have a four-minute response time with the recent annexation of additional properties. Hubbard said it could be somewhere along Arkansas 10, before that road reaches John T. Robinson High School.

The mayor added that the fire station could be transitioned into a public safety center that would include space for police officers.

INFRASTRUCTURE FUNDS

About 10%, or $50 million, would go to infrastructure. Scott proposed spending $20 million on "strategic infrastructure improvements" -- improvements in areas that have been historically underserved, particularly in wards 1, 2 and 7, he said.

The other $30 million would go to street resurfacing.

Wright said she was concerned that $20 million would not be enough funding for new street infrastructure projects, especially given her ward's street and drainage needs. Wright added that there were substandard streets in Ward 6 that she wanted to see fixed.

Scott noted that infrastructure needs would still be funded from the city's general fund.

OTHER REVENUE

About 9%, or $45 million, of the 10-year revenue would go toward early-childhood education. Jay Barth, the city's chief education officer, said that revenue would be used to bolster two existing programs: the state's Division of Child Care and Early Childhood Education and the Arkansas Better Chance Program.

The money would also go toward technical assistance for existing and new child care providers that would make their facilities sustainable as small businesses and centers for quality care.

"We really want to be sure that this is not providing city funds for low-quality providers," he said.

According to the mayor's presentation, a conservative return-on-investment figure for early-childhood education is $10 for every $1 invested, the result of eliminating the need for more expensive interventions later in a child's life and making children who participate in those programs more likely to be employed.

About $20 million would go toward economic development. Of that, $550,000 annually would go to business retention and expansion; $200,000 annually would go toward the creation and staffing of a mayor's workforce cabinet, which would inventory current workforce development assets and create a plan to expand those efforts; and $150,000 annually would go to marketing and recruiting efforts.

In addition, $1 million annually would go toward incentives, and $100,000 annually for three to five years would go toward expanding the Port of Little Rock into a "supersite" that would be competitive for large-market projects.

Despite the addition of in-house economic development programs, Scott said after the meeting that he foresees that the city will continue contributing money to the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce. The city's 2020 budget includes a $250,000 contribution.

Also part of the proposal is $30 million for information technology improvements, and $8.75 million for vehicle replacement for the city, excluding public safety.

About 7%, or $34.5 million, of the 10-year funding would go to general capital improvements, including $10 million for a courts building, $15 million for renovations to City Hall, $2.5 million for improvements to the Willie L. Hinton Neighborhood Resource Center, $5 million for the Museum of Discovery and $2 million for land acquisition around what will be the new Police Department headquarters on Markham Street.

After Scott's presentation, at-large City Director Joan Adcock noted that there were no dollars allotted for housing, despite the large amount put aside for the parks.

"I know these things are beautiful and people love to go play and everything, but if their houses are falling down and if their neighborhoods are falling down, I think they'd rather look at that," Adcock said.

Scott said he wanted Little Rock to pursue legislation that would allow the city to use bond funding for housing initiatives.

"There's only so much you can do with a penny, but you see a lot can be done with that," Scott said. "This will take our city to the next level and really change our city for the next 25 to 30 years. It's not perfect, and we're going to continue to do what we can to get it as best as possible."

City directors will receive more details about the proposal, including how the short-term financing of the capital projects would work, from Finance Director Sara Lenehan at the next board meeting on March 17, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 500 W. Markham St.

Metro on 03/11/2020