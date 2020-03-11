Musselman's focus worth commending

You have to like Coach Eric Musselman's approach to the SEC Tournament.

He didn't even know who the University of Arkansas would play Thursday if the Razorbacks beat Vanderbilt tonight in the opening round.

He was focused on the first game only, though he did admit to packing enough clothes for the entire tournament. He plans on sticking around, but he's worried about only the Commodores.

The Commodores are riding a two-game winning streak with victories at Alabama 87-79 and at home over South Carolina 83-74 to close the regular season.

Bridgestone Arena is not Vandy's home court, but as Musselman pointed out, playing in their hometown allows the Dores to sleep in their own beds. That's a home-court advantage without the court.

It is always wise to take'em one game at a time, but especially when a short bench contributes to four players averaging more than 30 minutes per game in SEC play.

If the Hogs win, they will have to try and slow the game down later in the tournament, which is unnatural to this team.

. . .

Anthony Boone becoming the head basketball coach at the University of Central Arkansas was not a complete surprise.

He spent 17 years as an assistant coach at a variety of schools, then became the interim head coach this season when Russ Pennell stepped away with 22 games remaining. Pennell and UCA mutually parted ways for good a short time later.

The Bears were fractured, and Boone helped them regroup. They finished 9-13 and within a game of making the Southland Tournament.

Several years ago, at the AAU national championship basketball tournament, yours truly ran into Boone, who was then working for Mississippi Valley College.

That night we went to dinner. Boone, who was on a very, very limited budget, was encouraged to order the largest pizza in the house.

"I love leftovers," he said with that smile that lights up an arena.

We first met when he was playing for Ole Miss, where he had an outstanding career and was only the second player to have his jersey retired at the school. Archie Manning was the first.

Boone grew up on the banks of the Mississippi River in Helena-West Helena in a home where education was the focal point. His father worked for Phillips Community College.

Boone has a chemical engineering degree and a masters in mathematics from Ole Miss.

He was one of seven finalists for the Chip Hilton Award, given annually by the Basketball Hall of Fame to a player who demonstrates character on and off the court. He is a member of the Ole Miss Hall of Fame, and twice was selected for the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Despite four knee injuries while playing for the Rebels, he started 79 games. By his senior season, then-coach Rob Evans refused to let him practice, just play.

Boone led the Rebels to back-to-back 20-win seasons. He was part of a team that included several Arkansans, including Keith Carter, now the Ole Miss athletic director; Jason Smith, a successful businessman; and Hunter Carpenter, who handles investments for a hedge fund in Dallas.

Another teammate was Mike White, the current coach of the Florida Gators.

Boone was the quietest of them all, saying little and smiling a lot, but there was not a more fierce competitor on the floor.

There is nothing not to like about Boone. He's honest, smart and has paid a lot of dues to become a head coach, the only thing he ever wanted to become. Thanks to Athletic Director Brad Teague and UCA, Boone won't have to rely on his love of leftovers anymore.

Sports on 03/11/2020