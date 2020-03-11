N.Y. closes gathering spots to head off city's infections

Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) visits a hospital Tuesday during a tour of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus. Xi praised what he called “arduous efforts” to slow the spread but warned against easing quarantine-like restrictions and limits on travel. More photos at arkansasonline.com/311china/. (AP/Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday announced schools, places of worship and other large gathering spots within a 1-mile zone of the city of New Rochelle will close their doors for 14 days, and National Guard troops will help deliver food and disinfect common areas inside the zone.

Cuomo, a Democrat, said people living and working inside the New Rochelle zone can go about their day and visit businesses such as grocery stores, and movement won't be restricted, but large gatherings will be discouraged. "You're not containing people," he said. "You're containing facilities."

New Rochelle and surrounding Westchester County account for the majority of the state's 173 coronavirus cases. New York City, with 100 times the population of New Rochelle, has 36 known infections.

Only 14 people in 173 confirmed cases are currently hospitalized in New York, Cuomo said.

As the outbreak of the novel coronavirus grows in the U.S., several major colleges such as American University and Ohio State University are shuttering classrooms and moving course work online through at least the month's end.

Also Tuesday, major insurers pledged to cover coronavirus tests at no cost to patients.

The virus has infected more than 800 people in the U.S. and killed at least 29, with one state after another recording its first infections. New Jersey and South Dakota reported their first coronavirus deaths Tuesday. Worldwide, about 118,000 people have been infected and more than 4,200 have died.

Passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship prepare to board a chartered plane Tuesday in Oakland, Calif., for a flight to San Antonio to be quarantined at Lackland Air Force Base. (AP/Jeff Chiu)

President Donald Trump on Tuesday sought to drum up support from Republican senators for a plan to stabilize the U.S. economy shaken by the outbreak, but faces a potentially uphill battle as he pitches a payroll-tax cut.

In a phone interview with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Tuesday, Sen. John Boozman R-Ark., described a meeting with the president as informative.

"I think he reinforced that the coronavirus is a very serious problem. Right now, with the number of cases, the risk for most Americans is low. We're blessed with the best infectious-disease organization in the world so we have a lot of things working in our favor. The president mentioned that we had done a good job of sealing the border in the sense of not letting certain countries come over, certain populations, that were high risk. And then also early quarantine.

"So as a result, right now, with everyone working together we're actually in pretty good shape," Boozman said.

CEOs of major health insurance companies such as UnitedHealth, Anthem, and Humana, along with the leaders of industry trade groups such as the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, met with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at the White House on Tuesday to underscore commitments that the companies have been announcing individually in recent days.

Pence said the industry representatives agreed that coronavirus tests would be covered at no cost to patients, and that telemedicine related to the outbreak would be covered.

Pence also said the CEOs had agreed to no surprise billing in connection with coronavirus.

"We want the American people to know that they are covered through private insurance, they are covered through Medicare, Medicaid, and there will be no surprise billing," Pence said.

Trump said, "I think tremendous progress is being made." Insurers, he added, are "willing to do things for the people and their customers ... that normally I don't think they'd be doing."

While people who suspect they've been sickened by the virus should not delay calling a doctor, insurance experts say consumers should still call their insurance plans as a follow-up to learn what medical services are fully covered and which ones may involve an out-of-pocket cost.

MORE CASES

More than 100 countries -- over half of the United Nations' membership -- have now confirmed cases. Panama and Mongolia, which borders China, were among the latest. Congo and Burkina Faso also confirmed their first cases, increasing the number of infections in Africa to 105 in 11 countries. Turkey also confirmed the first case of the virus there.

As a measure of caution stemming from Italy's nationwide lockdown Monday, David Sassoli, the president of the European Union's legislative branch, the European Parliament, announced on Tuesday that he would be self-quarantining in his home in Brussels after spending last weekend in Italy.

Infections in Italy reached 10,149 cases -- more than anywhere else except China -- and the number of deaths from the virus rose to 631, from 463 a day earlier, Italian civil protection authorities said.

Spain's national parliament also suspended its activities for at least one week, starting Tuesday, according to the newspaper, El Pais.

China's top leader, Xi Jinping, toured Wuhan, the city at the center of a now global epidemic, for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak began.

"Hubei and Wuhan have been the very most decisive battleground in this struggle to contain the epidemic," Xi said in remarks reported by state media late Tuesday. "Through arduous efforts, there has been a promising turn in epidemic containment in Hubei and Wuhan, and we've achieved important interim results."

Xi warned against any premature inclination to ease the restrictions. Hundreds of millions of Chinese still live under quarantinelike restrictions, with travel limited among cities.

The National Health Commission of China on Tuesday reported only 19 new infections in the previous 24 hours, and 17 deaths.

Iran's Health Ministry said that 54 deaths and more than 400 new cases of coronavirus had been recorded within 24 hours. Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said that the country had more than 8,000 confirmed cases and 291 deaths.

CRUISE PASSENGERS SUE

In the U.S., two passengers still on the docked cruise ship Grand Princess filed a lawsuit against the cruise line, alleging negligence in its risk assessments of the coronavirus that led to a second shipboard crisis. At least 21 people aboard the ship tested positive for the virus.

The suit, filed Monday by Ronald and Eva Weissberger of Broward County, Fla., came as some of the 3,500 passengers began to disembark in Oakland, Calif.

Authorities said foreign passengers would be flown home, while Americans would be flown or bused to military bases in California, Texas and Georgia.

About 1,100 crew members, 19 of whom tested positive for the virus, will be quarantined and treated aboard the ship, which will dock elsewhere after passengers are unloaded, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

The Weissbergers allege Princess Cruises should have been more prepared after the debacle over the Diamond Princess, which had scores of infected passengers after it docked in Japan, necessitating an evacuation and quarantine. The Weissbergers accused the company of recklessly sailing after two passengers had coronavirus symptoms and later disembarked on Feb. 21 in San Francisco. The ship did not examine passengers or notify them of the risks, the suit said.

Authorities in Washington state reported two new deaths from the virus -- a man and woman, both in their 80s, who were residents of a nursing home and a senior citizen center. Of the 24 deaths in the state, 19 have been tied to a single nursing home, Life Care Center of Kirkland. But state officials said they are now working with 10 nursing facilities where residents or workers have tested positive.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced new nursing-home rules that would limit visitors and subject health care workers to screening.

Similarly, in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said state-run nursing homes will severely restrict visitors, with private operators strongly urged to follow suit. Six cases have been diagnosed in the state.

CLASSES GO ONLINE

Ohio State University has suspended face-to-face instructions until at least March 30, the university said Monday after reports of at least three cases of coronavirus in the state.

The university will move to virtual instruction and is exploring options on how to handle necessary in-person education such as laboratories and performance classes, Drake said.

The decision was made after other institutions have shifted to remote learning to curb potential transmission of the virus. The University of Washington, with three campuses in the epicenter of the West Coast outbreak, did the same on Friday after saying one of its staff members contracted the virus.

Harvard University has told students not to return to campus after spring break.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency, as cases statewide jumped by 51 from the day before to 92. Of that number, 70 are now connected to a meeting held last month by biotech company Biogen at a hotel in downtown Boston.

Baker said the state of emergency will give him greater authority to take such actions as shutting down large events, gaining access to buildings or stockpiling protective gear.

The United Nations announced that it would close its New York headquarters to the public and suspend all tours. And one of the biggest resort operators in Las Vegas, MGM Resorts International, said it would close buffets at all of its casinos on the Strip as a precaution.

Meanwhile, Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden abruptly canceled election-night rallies Tuesday in Cleveland.

Sanders had been planning to speak at a convention center in Cleveland, but he pulled the plug about three hours before the event was scheduled to start, and his campaign announced that decisions on future events would be made on a case-by-case basis.

A Biden spokesman initially suggested the former vice president's own event in Cleveland would go on as scheduled, but his campaign subsequently said the event was off and that they would consult with public-health officials about future events.

Trump's campaign says coronavirus concerns have not yet affected its plans, but at a White House news briefing Tuesday, Pence said that future rallies would be evaluated "on a day-to-day basis."

