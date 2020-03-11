N.Y. hand sanitizer's prison origin decried

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo snapped his fingers, directing two aides to pull back a heavy blue curtain.

Behind it, bottles of hand sanitizer stood stacked in rows. Turning to reporters who had gathered for a Monday news conference, the governor helped himself to a generous squeeze, praising the antibacterial gel's "floral bouquet" and claiming to detect "lilac, hydrangea, tulips."

As The Washington Post reported Monday, the reveal was Cuomo's way of announcing that New York state was starting to manufacture its own hand sanitizer. To combat shortages and price gouging, the state intends to produce up to 100,000 gallons of alcohol-based disinfectant a week and distribute it in communities affected by the novel coronavirus.

But there was a catch: The germ-killing fluid would be made by prison inmates, who typically earn less than $1 an hour, have a heightened risk of contracting the virus and are forbidden from possessing hand sanitizer themselves.

At Monday's news conference, Cuomo pointed out the antibacterial gel would cost just $6 a gallon to produce. Liberal politicians and advocates for criminal-justice reform quickly realized why it was so cheap and excoriated the governor for relying on "slave labor" to slow the spread of the virus.

"Wow," tweeted Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass. "Considering that many incarcerated men & women are subjected to inhumane conditions, including no hand soap, & hand sanitizer is banned in most prisons, this is especially demeaning, ironic & exploitative."

Like many correctional systems nationwide, New York considers hand sanitizer to be contraband because of its high alcohol content.

And the antibacterial liquid that inmates are making at an alcohol content of 75% has an even higher concentration than the 60% used for commercial hand sanitizers, Cuomo said Monday.

Because prisoners are often held in crowded condition, experts worry that correctional facilities are particularly vulnerable to a coronavirus outbreak. In New York, prison officials have introduced a new screening protocol for visitors. But activists have lobbied Cuomo to release incarcerated people who have a heightened risk of contracting the disease, including pregnant women, people with compromised immune systems and the elderly.

The alcohol-based cleaning agent that New York prisoners are making will be distributed free of charge to schools, hospitals, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and other government agencies throughout the state, Cuomo told reporters on Monday. He said that high-risk communities and those most affected by the coronavirus would get first priority.

In a statement to the New York Post, Rich Azzopardi, a senior adviser to the governor, defended the decision to use prison labor.

"A central part of prison rehabilitation is job training and skill development, and this is part of that existing program that's been in place for years," he said.

