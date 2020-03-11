North Arkansas man faces attempted murder charges after reportedly firing arrows at deputies

A Midway man faces two counts of attempted murder after reportedly shooting arrows Tuesday at two Baxter County deputies, authorities said.

Reynaldo Ochoa, 46, also faces charges of second-degree domestic battery, terroristic threatening and several misdemeanors, according to a news release provided by the Baxter County sheriff’s office.

Two deputies responded to a home on Arkansas 178 near Midway just before 10 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of a violent domestic incident, the release states.

A dispatcher told deputies approaching the residence that Ochoa was on the phone, saying he was pointing a bow and arrow at the deputies, authorities said.

The release states the two deputies took cover before Ochoa shot two arrows at them. Neither deputy was injured.

Additional deputies responded and found Ochoa had fled the home, according to the release. Authorities said canines tracked Ochoa and quickly found him in nearby woods, holding a bow and arrows.

Ochoa is being held at the Baxter County jail in lieu of $500,000 bond.