Northwest Arkansas man pleads innocent to capital murder

BENTONVILLE — A Rogers man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to capital murder in a man's stabbing death.

Anthony Wayne Ballett, 39, entered the plea at his arraignment Wednesday before Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren.

Ballett was arrested Dec. 26 in connection with the killing of 25-year-old Keundra Allen. Ballett is accused of stabbing Allen 13 times, according to court documents.

Police found Allen in a grassy area near 502 S.E. B St., about a block from the Bentonville Public Library. He had four stab wounds in his head, six in his torso and three in his back, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.

Police spoke with Ieshia Webster, Ballett's ex-girlfriend, who said she lived in an apartment at 502 S.E. B St.

She told police she and Ballett had stopped dating about six months ago, but he was still in love with her. Webster said she and Allen were companions, and Ballett didn't like the relationship, according to the affidavit.

Webster said she and Allen heard Ballett's car outside her apartment, and Allen went outside. There was a knock at the door a few seconds later. Webster said she saw the men fighting, and Allen was pulled in the apartment and the door was shut. They heard Ballett drive away, according to the affidavit.

Webster and Allen later heard a noise in the backyard. Allen went outside. Webster said she then heard a scream, went outside and saw Ballett had a knife and was stabbing Allen.

A omnibus hearing is scheduled for April 28.

Ballett is on parole for a plea to manslaughter in Madison Parish, La., said Ken Pastorick, a spokesman for the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections.

Ballett was arrested Oct. 17, 1995, in Tallulah, La., according to a court document from Madison Parish. He was arrested in the shooting death of another man. Ballett admitted shooting him after an argument between the two, according to the document.

He was sentenced to 35 years in prison in 1996, and required to serve half the sentence, Pastorick said. Ballett was released from prison in May 2013 to the state's probation and parole office in Monroe, La. Parole was transferred in April 2017 to Arkansas, Pastorick said.

Ballett is being held without bond in the Benton County Jail.

Karren issued a gag order Wednesday that prohibits the attorneys, police and Arkansas Crime Laboratory from commenting to the media about the case.