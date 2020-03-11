FOOTBALL

Yanda retiring

Guard Marshal Yanda, the longtime linchpin of the Ravens' offensive line, will announce his retirement today, ending a Hall of Fame career after 13 NFL seasons in Baltimore. Yanda, 35, was honored as an All-Pro selection seven times and named to the Pro Bowl eight times, the most among active guards. With an unmatched work ethic, commitment to technique and legendary toughness, Yanda evolved from a third-round draft pick into one of the NFL's most respected and dominant players. Yanda, who signed a contract extension through 2020 last offseason but left open the possibility of retiring, is scheduled to address his decision at a news conference today. Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta, executive vice president Ozzie Newsome and Coach John Harbaugh will join him at the team's Owings Mills facility. Yanda had considered retiring after the 2018 season, but he returned to help anchor an offense that set the NFL record for rushing yards in a single season as well as franchise records for total offense and points. After the Ravens won an NFL-best 14 games last season, he was one of six Ravens named All-Pro -- and the NFL's oldest player so honored.

Rules changes proposed

Two NFL teams have suggested changes to game officiating, including a "sky judge" utilized by colleges, among seven rules proposals that will be presented to team owners later this month. Also proposed is revamping overtime to minimize the coin toss impact and returning OT to its original 15-minute length, and providing alternatives to the onside kick -- which is considered a dangerous play -- for a scoring team to attempt to keep the ball. The Ravens and Chargers are seeking what they call a booth umpire as an eighth game official, as well as adding a senior technology adviser to the referee to assist the officiating. Philadelphia made four suggestions, including the overtime changes of going from 10 minutes back to 15. Also, at the end of regulation, whichever team has scored more touchdowns will have the same options as a team that wins the pregame coin toss. If the teams have scored an equal number of touchdowns, the usual coin toss would occur for OT. As for the onside kick replacement, the Eagles would like for a team to maintain possession after a score by substituting one offensive play on fourth-and-15 at its 25-yard line. Converting the play means keeping possession. But the true onside kick still could be attempted instead.

Franchise tag deadline extended

The deadline for applying franchise and transition tags to free agents has been moved from Thursday to Monday by the league and players' union. With the NFL Players Association's members still voting on a new labor agreement the owners already have approved -- that deadline was extended by two days to 10:59 p.m. Central on Saturday -- leaving the last time to use the tags at Thursday made little sense. By moving it to 10:59 a.m. Central on Monday, both sides hope to know whether they are operating under a new collective bargaining agreement or the current deal, which expires in March 2021. That contract has different parameters for franchise and transition players than does the current one. The period in which player agents can negotiate with teams remains set to begin at 11 a.m. Central on Monday. The league's business year starts March 18, when free-agent deals and trades can officially take place. On Tuesday, in the midst of some 2,500 union members voting on the CBA, Browns center JC Tretter was elected the organization's president, replacing Eric Winston. Tretter was chosen over Giants safety Michael Thomas, Buccaneers linebacker Sam Acho, and tackle Russell Okung, whose trade from the Chargers and Panthers will be finalized when the league year begins.

Cowboys, Steelers in HOF game

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys will play in the Hall of Fame Game to honor their former coaches, Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson, who will be inducted this summer. The game opens the preseason schedule on Aug. 6, with Cowher and Johnson entering the hall two days later. It will be the seventh appearance by each club in the annual preseason game -- tied for the most by any team. They have each gone 3-3 in the game. They also have met three times in Super Bowls, though never with Johnson facing Cowher.

BASKETBALL

Cavs extend Bickerstaff

J.B. Bickerstaff, who has the Cleveland Cavaliers playing their best basketball this season since taking over when John Beilein suddenly resigned last month, agreed to a multi-year contract with the team on Tuesday. The Cavs announced the deal with Bickerstaff shortly before their game in Chicago, where they started a six-game trip. Although they still have one of the NBA's worst records, the Cavs have shown major improvement in a short period under Bickerstaff. They were 5-5 going into Tuesday's game against the Bulls. Bickerstaff was promoted after Beilein stepped down after 54 games in his first season. He had been serving as an associate head coach under the 67-year-old Beilein, who cited personal health issues as one of his reasons for leaving a job he thought he was ready to handle. Over the weekend, the Cavs won consecutive tight games over Denver and San Antonio. Bickerstaff, 41, previously coached in Houston and Memphis before coming to Cleveland. He led the Rockets to the playoffs in 2015-16.

BASEBALL

Conforto injured

Mets outfielder Michael Conforto strained an oblique muscle on his right side, and it's too early to determine whether he will be able to play in New York's opener against World Series champion Washington on March 26. Conforto was injured Saturday against the Nationals and returned to New York on Monday night to meet with Mets medical director David Altchek. Conforto, an All-Star in 2017, set career highs last season with 33 home runs and 92 RBI while batting .257 with an .856 OPS in 151 games. He played in 153 games in 2018. He was hurt while catching a fly ball. Conforto, who turned 27 on March 1, is slated to be New York's regular right fielder again this season and a middle-of-the-order bat. The Mets have outfield depth on the roster: Brandon Nimmo, Jake Marisnick and Jeff McNeil could all be options in right if Conforto misses time.

HORSE RACING

Maximum Security moved

Owner Gary West is removing all of his horses from Jason Servis' barn after the trainer was indicted on multiple counts of administering illegal substances and performance-enhancing drugs. That includes 3-year-old champion Maximum Security, who crossed the finish line first at the 2019 Kentucky Derby before being disqualified for interference. Now 4, he has won four of his five high-profile races, including the Feb. 29 Saudi Cup, which at $20 million is the world's richest horse race. Maximum Security will be transferred to two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert. West already has one 3-year-old Triple Crown candidate with Baffert, High Velocity, along with 4-year-old Game Winner. West and his wife, Mary, have sent horses to Servis for the past five years. Servis was among 27 trainers, veterinarians and others charged Monday in a widespread drug scheme. In the indictment, Servis is accused of giving Maximum Security a performance-enhancing drug called SGF-1000, recommending it to another trainer and conspiring with a veterinarian to make it look like a false positive for another substance.

Sports on 03/11/2020