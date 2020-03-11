BRUMMETT ONLINE: Partisan? Who said that?

I have never seen such nonpartisanship in all my life. We have nonpartisanship running out our ears in Arkansas.

Take this nonpartisanship, for example, and please: The Republican governor of the state used his political action committee to donate $2,000 to the purportedly nonpartisan but actually Republican candidate in the just-completed race for the ostensibly nonpartisan Arkansas Supreme Court.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson explained to me that his PAC was not partisan. I guess he meant that it has made contributions to Republicans in Republican primaries, meaning against the other Republican running.

He also told me that a governor, especially one who is a lawyer, has a right to support a preference for the state's highest court.

Hutchinson contended that his PAC's contribution did not leave an appearance of partisan endorsement because no one made an issue of the contribution during the campaign and the candidate, Barbara Webb, a known Republican, did not tout the contribution as a partisan endorsement.

That is how the Republicans played the recent winning race by Webb, wife of the state Republican chairman, Doyle. And what they did likely will provide a template going forth.

They said the state constitutional dictate that Supreme Court races must be nonpartisan was on the candidate, not them. They could favor Webb with all the transparent partisan favors they wanted so long as she kept her mouth shut about it.

Some people call that "hear no evil, see no evil." I think it's also been known as "don't ask, don't tell."

I believe it's also been called a charade, and worse in an excremental metaphor.

Hutchinson told me he supports the continued nonpartisan treatment of these judicial campaigns. I take nonpartisanship in that context to mean this kind by which he could direct PAC money to a fellow Republican for a judgeship so long as the fellow Republican didn't utter his or her transparent Republicanism during the campaign period.

I have secondhand information of a local judgeship candidate out in the hinterland telling a group that he couldn't be a Republican in the campaign because the state Constitution wouldn't permit it, but that, if he could be a Republican, the audience could sure-enough trust that he would be.

He was telling the group that he would not be blessed with an "R" by his name on the ballot because of the dadblamed state Constitution, but that the audience should know--just between them and the fence post--that he was, wink-wink, an "R."

The poor sap had the law completely backward, which commends him well for the Arkansas bench.

He is fully entitled to be a Republican. He's just not supposed to tell people that he is a Republican in the course of trying to get their partisan vote for a supposedly nonpartisan judgeship.

He's supposed to say simply that he'd be a good judge for everyone of all political stripes and demonstrate that as best he can by his record and personal integrity.

Hutchinson also told me he still supports switching to some kind of appointment process for the Supreme Court, though for no other judgeships. But he said the people seem to want to pick their own judges, so that's that for now.

"So," he told me, "until there is a change, there is always the possibility of contributions from political figures."

As he says, a change to an appointment system seems out of the question. That would leave the prospect of legislation forbidding officeholders or their PACs or political parties from making judgeship-race donations or endorsements. But the Republican Legislature is not likely to go for that considering the success of the Webb-race template.

That would leave a Supreme Court candidate with integrity who would decline such contributions in keeping with the spirit and letter of the Constitution--and get drubbed, of course.

Henceforth, the path to the Arkansas Supreme Court will go through state Republican headquarters, where they seem to have perfected the art of nonpartisanship.

And a vital postscript: Democrats who seek judgeships do a pretty good now of not mentioning that.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.

Web only on 03/11/2020