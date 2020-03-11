Sections
Police find dead man in LR house

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:35 a.m.

Little Rock police launched a homicide investigation Tuesday after they conducted a welfare check and found a dead man inside a house, a department spokesman said.

Police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said officers responded Tuesday afternoon to 1919 S. Brown St. to do a welfare check after a dialysis center notified authorities that a patient did not arrive.

Officers found the front door to the red-brick house open with a man dead inside.

The residence is less than a mile from Little Rock Central High School.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and were beginning to process the scene as of 4 p.m.

Metro on 03/11/2020

Print Headline: Police find dead man in LR house

