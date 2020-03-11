Police find dead man in LR house

Little Rock police launched a homicide investigation Tuesday after they conducted a welfare check and found a dead man inside a house, a department spokesman said.
Police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said officers responded Tuesday afternoon to 1919 S. Brown St. to do a welfare check after a dialysis center notified authorities that a patient did not arrive.
Officers found the front door to the red-brick house open with a man dead inside.
The residence is less than a mile from Little Rock Central High School.
Detectives obtained a search warrant and were beginning to process the scene as of 4 p.m.
