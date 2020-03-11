Police ID man, 58, found slain in Little Rock home

Police were investigating a suspicious death at 1919 S. Brown Street Tuesday, a spokesman said.

Police on Wednesday released the name of a man found dead inside a Little Rock house Tuesday afternoon.

Officers discovered the body of John Floyd, 58, when they were dispatched to 1919 S. Brown St. just before 1 p.m. to conduct a welfare check on a local dialysis clinic's patient who missed several treatments, according to a news release from Little Rock police spokesman Eric Barnes.

In an interview early Wednesday afternoon, Barnes would not immediately confirm how investigators determined the death to be a homicide.

The body has been sent to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy. An investigation into Floyd’s death is ongoing.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the release.