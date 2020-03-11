PREP SOFTBALL Farmington holds on to defeat Bentonville West

CENTERTON -- Farmington used offense early and defense late to defeat Bentonville West in prep softball action.

Farmington grabbed an early six-run lead and defeated Bentonville West 9-7 Tuesday at the Wolverine Softball Complex.

McKenzi Bogan hit a two-run home run and Carson Griggs a two-run triple to help Farmington to a 6-0 lead in the third inning.

Laynee Tapp hit a three-run home run and Madison Johnson a solo home run for Bentonville West, which cut the Farmington lead to 8-7 after six innings. Farmington added a run in the seventh with the help of two throwing errors. Bentonville West put the tying run on base after the fourth intentional walk of the day to Hallie Wacaser.

But Farmington secured the win with the help of fine defensive plays in right field by Addy Cassell and at third base by Paige Anderson, who hustled over to catch a popup near the West dugout.

Griggs pitched four innings in relief of Bogan, who started the game and hit a home run. Hallie Wacaser took the loss for Bentonville West (0-3).

"We made some good defensive plays behind Carson Griggs to finish it up," Farmington coach Randy Osnes said. "Paige Anderson made a great play at third base and Ally Cassell made a great play in right field."

Tuesday's game was nonconference matchup between two of the top softball programs in Northwest Arkansas. Farmington reached the championship game in Class 4A last spring, where the Lady Cardinals lost to Pottsville. Bentonville West reached the semifinals in Class 6A last year before being eliminated by Cabot.

Farmington broke on top 3-0 in the second inning after a two-run triple by Griggs and a run-scoring bunt single from Cambre Strange. Farmington stretched its lead to 6-0 with the help of a home run to left field by Bogans.

Caroline Wilhelm had a two-run single in the third inning when Bentonville West scored three runs but Farmington came back with two runs in the fourth to push its lead to 8-3.

Strange had four singles while batting eighth for the Lady Cardinals (3-0).

"Bogan hit a home run to help her own cause," Osnes said. "We hit the ball early then all of a sudden it went sour on us. We can't do that going down to Cabot this weekend and playing in that tournament."

Farmington^033^200^1^--^9^13^2

Bentonville West^003^031^0^--7^9^4

Bogan, Griggs (4) and Boatright; Wacaser, Cravens (3) and Rassi. W -- Griggs. L -- Wacaser. HRs -- Farmington, Bogan, Tapp.

