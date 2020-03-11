Prep Sports Roundup

BASEBALL

Bentonville West 8, Gravette 2

Kendall Thornton's bases-clearing triple highlighted a six-run third inning for West as the Wolverines picked up a road victory over Gravette.

Landon Grigg had three of West's eight hits, including an RBI double, and drove in two runs while scoring a run. Zach Trammell added a two-run single for the Wolverines (4-1).

Jonah Keener picked up the win as he threw five scoreless innings and allowed two hits while striking out 11.

Gravette did its scoring in the sixth on Jake Carver's one-out, two-run double. Rhett Hilger threw 2.1 innings and took the loss for the Lions.

Van Buren 3, Red Oak, Okla. 1

The Pointers scored three times in the bottom of the fifth inning to rally for the win.

Red Oak led 1-0, but Van Buren tied it on a bases-loaded walk by Tanner Callahan. Dakota Peters followed with a two-run single to give the Pointers the lead.

Connor Johnson did the rest, pitching the complete game. He allowed a run on just two hits over seven innings of work. Johnson struck out 13 and did not walk a batter.

Greenwood 6, Fort Smith Southside 3

The Bulldogs jumped to a 5-0 lead after two innings and went on to the victory.

Nick Phelps singled, drove in a run and scored twice for Greenwood. Dylan Strozler and Reed Carroll added two hits each for the Bulldogs.

Matthew Munday picked up the complete-game victory. He allowed three runs on six hits, struck out six and walked two.

Matthew Schilling had two hits for Southside and Kent Carlisle drove in a run.

Lamar 10, Paris 0

Ike Pelts held Paris to one hit over five innings and helped his cause with three hits to lead Lamar to a run-rule victory.

Wayden Copeland and Wyatt Ruble each drove in two runs for the Warriors, who erupted for four runs in the second for a 5-0 cushion. Lamar then added three runs in the fourth and two in the fifth to force the run-rule.

Springdale Har-Ber 9, FS Northside 0

Charlie Acuff and Cooper Dossett combined on a two-hitter and 12 strikeouts in a nonconference shutout Tuesday.

Acuff went four innings and Dossett pitched the final two frames for Har-Ber.

Senior Hunter Wood had a big day at the plate for Har-Ber, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs. Ethan Fender was 2-for-2 and Rally Miller was 2-for-3 for the Wildcats.

Springdale High 13, Pea Ridge 0

The Bulldogs rolled to a nonconference win Monday, taking advantage of eight Pea Ridge errors in the run-rule win.

Christopher Harvey earned the win, going five innings and allowing just one hit with seven strikeouts.

Alex Bowers led Springdale at the plate, going 3-for-5 with two RBIs. Austin Gill was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs.

Logan Stewart was 2-for-3 for the Blackhawks.

SOFTBALL

FS Northside 15, Springdale High 0

Callin Massey pitched a perfect game and the Lady Bears scored all the runs they needed in the first inning of a run-rule win.

Massey went just three innings and struck out seven of the nine batters she faced, throwing just 42 pitches.

Massey helped her own cause, going 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles. Danessa Teague was 2-for-2 with two doubles, and Chloe Ray was 3-for-3 with four RBIs. Meegan Jones drove in three runs for Northside.

FS Southside 8, Pea Ridge 0

Meliah Hunter allowed just two hits and struck out nine as Southside went on to blank Pea Ridge in Tuesday's nonconference action at Fort Smith.

Reese Robinson had two hits and drove in three runs for Southside, which took control with a three-run first. Hunter added two hits, as did Hannah Hogue as the Lady Mavericks added two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth.

Springdale Har-Ber 5, Gravette 3

Jacey Ewert had three hits and drove in a run as Har-Ber held off Gravette for a nonconference win at Hunt Park.

Shelby Swaffar and Emily Bartlett combined to hold Gravette to four hits, and Swaffar helped her cause by driving in a run as Har-Ber scored once in the first and three runs in the fourth for a 4-0 lead.

Shylee Morrison drove in two of Gravette's three runs in the sixth.

Rogers Heritage 7, Prairie Grove 0

Emily Carpenter went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple and drove in three runs to help the Lady War Eagles earn the win.

Allyson Fultz and Kayla Paulo combined on the shutout for Heritage. Fultz allowed just one hit, struck out seven and walked two over six innings. Paulo tossed a scoreless seventh and struck out two.

Grace Pingel added two hits and two runs scored for Heritage, while Kylee Germann add two RBIs.

Siloam Springs 6, Huntsville 4

The Lady Panthers improved to 2-0 with a nonconference victory over the Lady Eagles on Tuesday afternoon at La-Z-Boy Park.

Kennedy Wilkie (2-0) went the distance for the victory with five strikeouts, giving up seven hits.

Wilkie also had two doubles at the plate and scored two runs. Hilarie Buffington had three hits and scored a run, while Ericka Galloway had two hits, an RBI and scored a run. Sydney Smith also had two hits and an RBI for the Lady Panthers. Erica Cedillo had a base hit and scored a run.

Cora Copeland had three hits and scored two runs for Huntsville, while Lauren Rogers had three hits and scored a run.

SOCCER

Girls

Bentonville West 2, Claremore, Okla. 0

Emma Grace Bles and Tyler Outhouse provided the scoring as West picked up a nonconference victory at Claremore.

Bles' goal gave the Lady Wolverines (4-2) a 1-0 halftime lead, then Outhouse scored her goal off an assist at Tara Garringer.

Jenny Meeker picked up her fourth shutout of the season for West, which travels Friday to Fort Smith Northside.

Siloam Springs 7, Van Buren 0

Shelby Johnson scored three goals and Madi Race added a pair of goals and an assist as the Lady Panthers picked up their first win of the season.

Halle Hernandez and Bailey Johnson added goals for Siloam Springs (1-3-1), while Karen Flores and Jaleigh Harp had assists.

