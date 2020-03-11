School Board picks Moss for Jacksonville vacancy

The Jacksonville-North Pulaski School Board on Monday appointed Richard Moss to fill a vacancy on the board.

The vacancy was created by the resignation last month of Marcia Dornblaser, 62, a member of the seven-member board since 2015. She was reelected to a four-year term in 2019 as a representative of the district's Zone 1.

Board members voted 4-2 in favor of Moss over Lauren Martin.

Moss, 48, is a former appointed member to the Jacksonville-North Pulaski School Board in 2014-15 and vice president of the Jacksonville Education Foundation, Inc.

He has a doctorate in public policy from the University of Arkansas with a specialization in education policy. He is employed as director of STEM success at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College.

Martin, 35, is the parent of two students in the district and has held different roles in the Parent Teacher Associations at the former Tolleson Elementary and at Bobby G. Lester Elementary. She has a bachelor's degree in business marketing from the University of Central Arkansas.

In cases of board vacancies, the remaining members of a school board are authorized by state law to appoint a new member as long as the appointment is made in a set amount of time.

The new member can serve until the next annual school board election, when the new member must run for election and win to be able to continue to serve.

