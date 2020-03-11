NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- University of Arkansas junior guard Mason Jones and Mississippi State sophomore forward Reggie Perry were the fifth set of players to share The Associated Press SEC player of the year honors.

Other duos voted SEC co-players of the year by the AP's media panel were Alabama's Wendell Hudson and Kentucky's Kevin Grevey in 1973; Tennessee teammates Ernie Grunfeld and Bernard King in 1977; Kentucky's Jamal Mashburn and Vanderbilt's Billy McCaffrey in 1993; and LSU's Stromile Swift and Vanderbilt's Dan Langhi in 2000.

