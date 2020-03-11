Senators push for Google inquiry to add search facet

The U.S. Justice Department should expand its antitrust investigation of Alphabet Inc.'s Google to include the internet giant's conduct in online search, in addition to digital advertising, two senators said.

Sens. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said Tuesday that the department's inquiry appears to be too narrowly focused on advertising even though the company is a monopoly in internet search, "where the opportunities for anti-competitive conduct are substantial."

"It is critical to remember that the company's primary function is supplying a search engine to users," they wrote to Attorney General William Barr. "Narrowing the investigation's focus such that Google's anti-competitive practices to dominate the online search market is not captured does a grave disservice to consumers."

The senators' plea were offered as the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing Tuesday to examine claims that internet platforms such as Google favor their own services over those of rivals. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said she was introducing legislation that would toughen antitrust enforcement by putting the burden on companies to justify conduct that thwarts rivals.

"All of us hear stories about how these companies are leveraging their scale or financial resources with unparalleled access to users' data and market power," she said.

Executives of Yelp Inc., which has long complained that Google is thwarting competition in the market for local searches, told the senators on the committee's antitrust subcommittee that reports the Justice Department is focused on Google's conduct in the digital advertising market are a concern.

"Making the focus too narrow would be a grave mistake," Luther Lowe, Yelp's senior vice president for public policy, said in written testimony. "You can't look at Standard Oil without looking at oil. You cannot investigate Google without looking at search."

Google is contending with several investigations of its conduct, with the Justice Department, state attorneys general and the House antitrust committee all conducting inquiries.

The FTC closed a two-year inquiry into Google's search practices in 2013 without taking action. Google declined to comment about the senators' request.

At the start of Tuesday's hearing, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said he is frustrated by overlapping investigations by the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission, which shares antitrust jurisdiction. Both are investigating Facebook Inc.

"Frankly, it's unacceptable that the [commission] and the [Justice Department] are duplicating each other's investigations when both concede that they're strapped for resources as it is, even when they're not tripping over each other," Lee said.

The Justice Department investigation of Google, announced last year as part of a broad investigation into potentially anti-competitive conduct by digital platforms, has focused in part on the company's dominance in the digital advertising market, where its technology delivers ads across the web.

The states, led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, have gone beyond digital advertising to look at search and mobile software, Bloomberg News reported in November.

