Severe weather possible across large part of state, forecasters say

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 10:09 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption This National Weather Service graphic shows much of the eastern half of Arkansas at a slight risk for severe weather on Wednesday.

Unsettled weather is expected to bring a chance for several rounds of severe weather across roughly the eastern half of Arkansas through Thursday, forecasters said.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible from mid-morning Wednesday through early afternoon, according to a briefing by the National Weather Service. On Thursday, the risk of severe weather is greatest for approximately the northeast quarter of the state.

Damaging winds will be the primary threat, though forecasters didn’t rule out hail and isolated tornadoes.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for portions of Faulkner, Lonoke Prairie, Pulaski and White counties around midmorning, according to the weather service. Several other counties had already seen severe thunderstorm warnings.

Forecasters said heavy rain is also expected over the next week, with up to 5 inches of rainfall possible.

