Shots fired in UALR parking lot, authorities say

Authorities are investigating after shots were fired in a parking lot on the University of Arkansas at Little Rock campus on Wednesday afternoon, according to an email sent by the school.

Shots were fired in the University Plaza parking lot just before 2 p.m. A dark sedan was seen leaving the campus heading west, according to the email.

UALR police spoke with witnesses, but authorities don't know the nature of the shooting, according to UALR spokeswoman Angie Faller.

The Little Rock Police Department has taken over the investigation, Faller said.