Police Beat

Police investigate after LR shooting

Little Rock police were investigating a shooting on the 9300 block of Woodford Drive that was reported about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to police spokesman officer Eric Barnes.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital and was in critical condition Tuesday night. Witnesses said there were as many as 15-20 shots fired, according to Barnes.

No arrests have been made, and there are currently no suspects, Barnes said.

Records' recovery results in arrest

A Cabot man was arrested Tuesday after thousands of vinyl records were reported stolen, according to a Jacksonville arrest report.

Officers received a call Friday from the victim, who told police that approximately 20,000 records were stolen from his building at 7406 T.P. White Drive. The report states the estimated value of the records is $60,000.

On Sunday, detectives found the stolen items in a storage unit belonging to Casey Runkle, 28, the report said.

Officers arrested Runkle at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at 25 Seven Point Lane. Runkle told police that he and another person broke into the building and stole vinyl records, books, magazines, comic books and other items, according to the report.

Runkle was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he is no longer on the roster. He is charged with felony theft by receiving and felony breaking or entering. The report does not disclose if the other person named by Runkle was arrested.

Metro on 03/11/2020