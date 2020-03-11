SEARK closes after 3 students exposed to coronavirus patient; UA faculty told to prepare for remote instruction

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

1:30 P.M.

Faculty members and instructors at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville are being told they need to prepare to be ready by no later than March 30 for a shift to remote methods of instruction.

On-campus classes are continuing “at this time," according to an update today posted on the university’s website.

The message to faculty and staff within UA’s Fulbright College from Todd Shields, dean of the college, states that “at this time we do not anticipate campus will be fully closed, but we do anticipate that face-to-face instruction will be shifted to remote instruction.”

The move to remote instruction for the completion of the spring 2020 semester would include various online technology platforms as well as conference calls and email, according to Shields’ email, which was sent out today.

— Jaime Adame

1:23 P.M.

Southeast Arkansas College in Pine Bluff will close for a deep cleaning after three students were exposed to a patient at Jefferson County Medical Center who tested positive for covid-19.

The three students were performing clinical rotations at the hospital when they were exposed to the patient. The patient is the first presumptive case of covid-19 in Arkansas, though the state will send a sample to the Centers for Disease Control to confirm a positive test result.

The students will be quarantined until March 30, according to a news release, but they were initially unaware of their exposure and attended classes Wednesday in the McGeorge Building.

The entire campus will be closed Wednesday, the release states, and the McGeorge building will be cleaned in accordance with CDC guidelines.

The release did not clarify for how long the campus will be closed and whether classes will be canceled. A call to a college spokesman was not immediately returned.

Numerous colleges and universities around the country in the last two week have canceled classes or moved to exclusively online classes to combat the spread of the virus.

— Nyssa Kruse