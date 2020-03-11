Spa City officer killed, suspect hit, police say

Onlookers surround the scene of a fatal shooting of a Hot Springs police officer on Kenwood Street Tuesday night. - Photo by Grace Brown of The Sentinel-Record

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs police officer was shot and killed and a suspect wounded Tuesday evening in the 100 block of Kenwood Street, police Cpl. Joey Williams said.

Officer Brent Scrimshire was shot during a traffic stop at approximately 6:30 p.m., according a news release from Williams. Scrimshire and the suspect, who was not identified, exchanged gunfire, with both being struck. The officer was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The suspect's condition was not released.

A witness at the scene said he observed a foot chase leading up to the shooting, but that could not be confirmed Tuesday night with police.

Williams said the investigation has been turned over to Arkansas State Police.

"I would ask that everyone have their thoughts and prayers for our officer at this time and his family," he said.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q5VP1wuTdG8]

Numerous Hot Springs police officers and detectives, Garland County sheriff's deputies and investigators, state police, Garland County Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Lawrence and Deputy Prosecutor Trent Daniels all converged on the scene at Kenwood and Marion streets shortly after the shooting.

A large section surrounding the 100 block of Kenwood Street was blocked off during the initial investigation. Several bystanders who were in the area, which is near a city park, when the shooting occurred said they heard up to nine gunshots following what appeared to them to be a traffic stop.

First responders were seen transporting a police officer on a gurney from an area behind 117 Kenwood St. As they loaded the gurney into the ambulance, one of the ambulance personnel could be seen performing chest compressions on the officer.

"I was standing in my front yard weedeating and [saw] what looked like a traffic stop about three doors down from my house on the corner [of Kenwood and Linwood]," a man who asked not to be identified told The Sentinel-Record. "And it just looked like someone jumped out of the car and then the police jumped out and chased him down between two houses. I'd say within about five seconds, you could hear the gunshots and that's basically all I saw.

"There were two [officers] in the car. ... I know one guy got out of the [stopped] car and ran between the two houses. That's the best I can remember. It all happened so fast."

Metro on 03/11/2020