SOFTBALL

Arkansas sweeps doubleheader

The University of Arkansas (19-6) swept a doubleheader against Kansas (13-13) on Tuesday, winning 3-2 and 1-0 at Bogle Park in Fayetteville.

In the first game, the No. 20 Razorbacks trailed 2-0 entering the bottom of the seventh inning but rallied with three runs to win. Audrie LaValley's pinch-hit single drove in two runs to tie the game at 2-2. With two outs and the bases loaded, Ryan Jackson was hit by a pitch to score Valerie Ventura with the winner.

Autumn Storms (11-3) scattered 8 hits while allowing 2 runs in 7 innings. She struck out 3 and walked 3 in the first game.

Kayla Green homered with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning in the second game to give Arkansas the victory. Jenna Bloom allowed 4 hits and struck out 10 in 7 innings for the Razorbacks.

Beaver tosses perfect game for UCA

Kayla Beaver tossed a perfect game in the first game of a doubleheader as the University of Central Arkansas defeated Alcorn State 8-0 and 10-2 on Tuesday at Farris Field in Conway.

Beaver (7-1) struck out seven and didn't walk a batter.

Also, Kayla Crutchmer became the school's career stolen bases leader with 102, stealing second in the fourth inning of the first game Tuesday.

UCA won the second game 8-0. Cylia Hill drove in four runs and hit her fourth home run of the season.

BASEBALL

UCA defeats Tennessee-Martin

Christian Brasher went 2 for 4 and drove in 3 runs to lead the University of Central Arkansas to a 5-3 victory over Tennessee-Martin on Tuesday at Bear Stadium in Conway.

Brasher hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning to give the Bears (8-8) a 3-2 lead. UCA made it 4-2 when Bryce Dodd scored on Nathaniel Sagdahl's fielder's choice.

The Bears extended their lead to 5-2 in the bottom of the seventh on Hunter Hicks' RBI double.

Beau Orlando had two hits for UCA, which outhit Tennessee-Martin (5-11) 7-6.

Logan Gilbertson started for the Bears, allowing 2 runs on 4 hits in 5 2/3 innings and struck out 6. Brad Verel (1-1) earned the victory in relief, striking out 7 in 3 1/3 innings while allowing 1 run on 2 hits.

ASU loses to Southern Illinois

Arkansas State University (7-9) saw its two-game winning streak snapped Tuesday with a 14-6 loss to Southern Illinois (11-6) at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro.

The Red Wolves trailed 5-0 after an inning and a half, but tied the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the fifth inning. Southern Illinois, however, scored three runs in the sixth, four runs in the seventh and two runs in the ninth to pull away.

Ben Klutts and Jake Gish each had two hits for ASU. Gish drove in two runs.

ASU used eight pitchers. Chase Nix (0-1) took the loss in relief.

UAPB falls to Eastern Illinois

The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff (6-11) lost 12-4 to Eastern Illinois (7-6) on Tuesday at the Torii Hunter Baseball Complex in Pine Bluff.

UAPB scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, and Bryce Roesch's RBI triple pulled the Golden Lions within 5-3.

But Eastern Illinois scored seven runs in the top of the ninth inning to extend its lead to 12-3.

Braelin Hence and Darrian Aldridge each had two hits for the Golden Lions.

Trey Sweeney went 4 for 4 with 6 RBI, including a two-run home run, to lead Eastern Illinois.

Arkansas Tech blows out Christian Brothers

Arkansas Tech scored five times in the second inning and six times in the fourth inning in a 15-1 rout of Christian Brothers on Tuesday in Memphis.

The Wonder Boys (10-12) had 16 hits, including four for extra bases, including three home runs. Trae Maddux went 3 for 3 and scored 3 runs. Evan Hafley went 2 for 4 and scored 2 runs and had a home run. Garrett Kochakian went 2 for 4, scored 2 runs and had 2 RBI. Matt Robbins and Drew Bailey also had home runs.

Shelby Quiggins (3-2) allowed 1 run on 2 hits in 5 innings to get the victory.

TRACK AND FIELD

UCA's Martin to retire

Richard Martin announced his retirement Tuesday as the University of Central Arkansas track and field and cross country coach, effective at the end of the season.

Martin, who has been coaching at UCA since 1976 and was also a football player and track and field athlete at the school before coaching, is in his 27th season as the school's cross country head coach. He served as the helm of the men's team from 1981 until 1992, when the program went on hiatus. He's been the women's coach since 1993. In 2004, the men's program was reinstated.

In track and field, Martin has coached the women's team since 2005 and the men's team since 2006, when both teams were reinstated.

During his career, Martin has won five Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference championships and was the conference's coach of the year five times.

Associate head coach Beau Theriot will serve as interim coach for the 2020-21 season.

BASKETBALL

Sells honored by Southland

University of Central Arkansas senior guard Taylor Sells was named to the All-Southland Conference third team and the league's All-Defensive team Tuesday.

Sells led the Sugar Bears in scoring (10.2 points), assists (3.0), steals (1.1) and was third on the team in rebounding (4.8) this season.

The Tulsa native was named to the Southland defensive team for the second time in her career, becoming the first UCA player to achieve the feat.

MEN'S GOLF

ASU tied for 12th at Tiger Invitational

The Arkansas State University men's golf team finished in a tie for 12th at the Tiger Invitational in Opelika, Ala., after shooting a third-round 287 on Tuesday.

The Red Wolves completed the tournament with a 17-over 881, tying Tennessee-Chattanooga. Auburn won the tournament with a 10-under 854.

Julien Sale led the Red Wolves, shooting a final-round 68 and had a total of 2-under 214 for the tournament to finish in a tie for eighth place.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Henderson State second in Florida

Henderson State University finished second at the Emerald Coast Classic in Miramar Beach, Fla., on Tuesday.

The Reddies shot a 916 and finished seven strokes back of Missouri-St. Louis. Harding University finished in sixth place with a 964.

Individually, Allie Bianchi of Henderson State finished second with a 218 after shooting a final-round 72 where she was one stroke back of Emma Thorngren of Missouri St. Louis.

Taylor Loeb finished eighth with a 230 and Karen Lee was tied for 13th with a 234.

Bryle Acorn of Harding finished 20th with a 238.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 03/11/2020