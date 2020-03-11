State title games have TV home

For the second consecutive season, the high school basketball state championship games at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs will be televised.

Games will be shown on Arkansas PBS -- formerly known as AETN -- with videos, photos and live in-game stats available on the Engage Arkansas PBS app, currently available through the Apple app store. Games also will be streamed on the app, as well as the station's YouTube channel. More information regarding the station's coverage of the championship games can be found at myarkansaspbs.org/sports.

Arkansas PBS is broadcast on KETS-TV, Channel 2, in Little Rock; KEMV-TV, Channel 6, in Mountain Home; KETG-TV, Channel 9, in Arkadelphia; KETZ-TV, Channel 12, in El Dorado; KAFT-TV, Channel 13, in Fayetteville; and KTEJ-TV, Channel 19, in Jonesboro.

Select games also will broadcast live on KABZ-FM, 103.7, in Central Arkansas, and a live stream of all games will be available at 1037thebuzz.com/basketball.

Sports on 03/11/2020