Stomp at Robinson a really big, loud hit

Eight performers beat, whacked, pounded and brushed just about everything you can think of, including the kitchen sink, Tuesday night at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall.

It's a little hard to imagine that an evening of percussion -- and we're talking more than an hour and a half with no intermission -- could be this entertaining, but Stomp, onstage under the auspices of Celebrity Attractions, is still a big "hit" after all these years.

The show also features an ample supply of choreography and even comedy, much of it the "handiwork" of a nerd-clown character with glasses and a prominent man bun.

The diverse "instruments" consist mostly of everyday objects that produce a variety of sounds, starting with the opening number -- eight players wielding brooms to create first brushing vibes and eventually a heavy pounding -- and proceeding through a matchbox-shuffle competition; a tap-slap-clap solo that also tests the audience's ability to follow directions that expands into a highly rhythmic, almost flamenco-like demonstration; a ballet of shopping carts, each loaded with a multigallon plastic bottle; and that parade of tuned sinks, with actual water (turning a couple moments of Stomp into Splash) complete with a highly suggestive "drain" sequence.

Then there's the can-juggling number, the carry-on luggage number, a moment of fun with newspaper, a selection of noise-making items from ordinary trash and the grand finale, featuring the trademark 55-gallon-drum-strapped-to-feet parade.

The urban-setting set also forms a scaffolding the performers can, and do, climb to bang on even more objects that go bang, gong and clank.

They'll be Stomp-ing on stage again at 7:30 p.m. today and Thursday at Robinson, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, Little Rock. Ticket information is available by calling (501) 244-8800 or online at Ticketmaster.com.

Metro on 03/11/2020