Super quiz: One-word film titles: Women

Today at 2:06 a.m.

  1. Judy & Chicago (R.Z.)

  2. Maleficent & Alexander (A.J.)

  3. Genius & Destroyer (N.K.)

  4. Gravity & Crash (S.B.)

  5. Catwoman & Boomerang (H.B.)

  6. Amelia & Insomnia (H.S.)

  7. Closer & Wonder (J.R.)

  8. Heights & Hamlet (G.C.)

  9. Rage & Iris (J.D.)

ANSWERS

  1. Renee Zellweger

  2. Angelina Jolie

  3. Nicole Kidman

  4. Sandra Bullock

  5. Halle Berry

  6. Hilary Swank

  7. Julia Roberts

  8. Glenn Close

  9. Judi Dench.

Food on 03/11/2020

Print Headline: Super quiz: One-word film titles: Women

