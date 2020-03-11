Judy & Chicago (R.Z.)
Maleficent & Alexander (A.J.)
Genius & Destroyer (N.K.)
Gravity & Crash (S.B.)
Catwoman & Boomerang (H.B.)
Amelia & Insomnia (H.S.)
Closer & Wonder (J.R.)
Heights & Hamlet (G.C.)
Rage & Iris (J.D.)
ANSWERS
Renee Zellweger
Angelina Jolie
Nicole Kidman
Sandra Bullock
Halle Berry
Hilary Swank
Julia Roberts
Glenn Close
Judi Dench.
Super quiz: One-word film titles: Women
