Tennessee storms hit state calls

FAYETTEVILLE -- Deadly tornadoes that struck near Nashville, Tenn., last week made it impossible for many AT&T phone customers to call some businesses in Northwest Arkansas served by Cox Communications.

"We're used to outages but this was a little more unusual than others," said Ben Thomas, owner of WOW-World of Wireless in Fort Smith, an internet and satellite TV dealer.

Callers with service from Verizon, T-Mobile, or other prepaid cellphone companies could connect with the store last week, but those with AT&T were greeted with a jingle and a message that said "your call cannot be completed at this time."

Pizza restaurants, nail salons, doctors offices and other businesses in the Ozarks have seen similar issues since a tornado devastated the Nashville area.

"We are aware some of our wireless customers are having trouble connecting with landline phone service provided by one local carrier," AT&T spokesman Dale Ingram said in a statement. "That landline provider has ensured us they are working to resolve their issue as soon as possible."

Thomas said he suspects the glitch is related to damage to a major fiber-optic phone line. The Associated Press reported at least 24 deaths from a string of tornadoes that ripped through middle Tennessee on March 3. That's when the phone troubles in Arkansas began.

Thomas said he could call AT&T users from his shop last week, but they could not call him.

"It was pretty detrimental," he said. "It took away from customer service and business dropped."

Thomas also couldn't call his eye doctor in Fayetteville.

"More than likely some data center that probably got affected," Thomas said. Data centers house fiber lines owned and operated by several telecommunications companies. "It could be impacted easy if enough damage was done to it," he said.

Luc Do, owner of the Nail Shop in Bentonville, said his store has seen a significant drop in business.

"We roughly see between 100 to 130 clients a day and it's like the last week it dropped drastically to 50 to 40 a day," Do said. "People can't get in" on the phone.

He said that several nearby salons also were experiencing the same problem.

"We tried to call Cox and they said 'we are working on it,'" Do said. "If they don't correct the landlines, the small businesses will have a big impact. We're talking about restaurants, salons, medical ... it's a big concern."

Tia Patterson, a shift manager at a Domino's pizza in Fort Smith, said it's been frustrating for hungry customers.

"Some people come in and say 'I called earlier,'" she said, but [the line] wasn't working.

Whitney Yoder, a spokeswoman for Cox Communications, said Tuesday in an email that the service problems have been resolved and confirmed the problem was caused by storm damage in central Tennessee. Yoder did not respond to questions about the size of the service failure. According to the company's website, Cox Communications coverage spans Northwest Arkansas, from Siloam Springs to Harrison and south to Fort Smith.

Thomas of Fort Smith said he noticed AT&T access was restored Monday night but suspected other businesses were still affected. Do of Bentonville said that some AT&T customers were getting through but "we're not 100% at full working order."

Patterson said Tuesday that AT&T callers were still having problems calling Domino's.

Washington County recently put a banner on its website alerting users to the glitch. The banner was down Tuesday afternoon.

