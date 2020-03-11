Trump makes payroll tax-cut pitch

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., returns to her office after meeting with fellow Democrats, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. President Donald Trump says his administration will ask Congress to pass payroll tax relief as he looks to calm financial markets' fears over the impact of the coronavirus epidemic. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump pitched his proposed payroll tax break Tuesday on Capitol Hill as pressure mounts on the administration and Congress to work more vigorously to contain the coronavirus outbreak and respond to the financial fallout.

Trump's economic team joined in presenting the economic stimulus package privately to Senate Republicans, who have been cool to additional tax breaks or spending at this stage. Democrats are preparing their own package of low-cost virus testing, unemployment insurance and sick pay for workers struggling to keep paychecks coming as the outbreak disrupts workplaces.

"We're taking this unbelievably seriously," Trump said after his meeting at the Capitol. "It will go away, just stay calm."

Asked why he has not yet been tested for the virus, after having been in close contact with several advisers and members of Congress who are now self-quarantined after exposure, Trump said: "I don't think it's a big deal" and "I feel very good."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said after a meeting with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that she called "pleasant" that she and the White House would "exchange further information."

"We know more needs to be done," she said. She said Democrats have prepared legislation but they're seeking budget estimates and the advice of legislative counsel and declined to provide a timeline to advance it.

Trump said Monday that he would announce "substantial" economic measures in a Tuesday news conference to combat the virus, a statement that dismayed some of his aides because details of such a plan are still under discussion. Democrats have expressed reluctance about a tax cut to address the economic impact of the coronavirus and several Republican senators also held back from endorsing the idea before Trump's visit to the Capitol.

"What we are doing has to be related to the coronavirus," Pelosi said.

Trump's team offered few specifics at the private Republican lunch on the size of the payroll tax break or its duration, senators said. Trump has long promised to bring about an election year "tax cuts 2.0."

In addition to payroll-tax relief, Trump has said he wants help for hourly-wage workers to ensure they are "not going to miss a paycheck" and "don't get penalized for something that's not their fault." He's also mentioned small-business loans.

But so far, the president's approach, based on tax breaks, is receiving a cool response from Democrats as well as Republicans who say it's too soon to consider fresh spending from Capitol Hill. Some Republicans endorsed Trump's suggestion that help be provided to the beleaguered cruise-ship and airline industries. Others spoke up to push for broader economic stimulus from a bipartisan highway bill they said was shovel-ready and popular. The payroll-tax plan remains a work in progress.

"They didn't get into specifics," said the No. 2 Republican, Sen. John Thune of South Dakota.

But time is short as Congress heads toward its scheduled break next week.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus broke out, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and three quarters of them have recovered.

At the U.S. Capitol, some senators said they resisted shaking Trump's hand. Lawmakers were given new instructions on how to protect themselves, with the House's attending physician asking them to stop shaking hands or touching people during greetings. He recommended the split-fingers Star Trek Vulcan greeting instead.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was noncommittal after the meeting with Trump. He said any deal would need both both parties and chambers on board. Emphasizing the talks between Mnuchin and Pelosi, he said: "We're hoping that he and the speaker can pull this together."

Trump spoke of a stimulus Monday after markets dropped sharply and as the outbreak spread. Markets recovered from some of the losses Tuesday, reacting positively to the prospects for an economic boost from Washington.

Yet even within the administration, there are divisions on the best approach. The payroll-tax plan found support inside the administration from presidential son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner and Peter Navarro, among others. Other Trump aides, such as Mnuchin and Larry Kudlow, who was also on the Hill, advocated more modest measures.

It was not immediately clear how Trump was aiming to provide assistance to employees weighing whether to stay home because of illness -- a crucial aim of public-health officials seeking to curtail the spread of the virus.

One mechanism, backed by the Trump-allied National Association of Manufacturers, involves a proposed tax credit for employers who pay employees who are quarantined.

At the Capitol, Democratic lawmakers were told privately by the House chief administrative officer that the office could support up to 10,000 staff members teleworking if need be. Laptop orders were being expedited and cybersecurity measures reviewed.

Information for this article was contributed by Zeke Miller, Lisa Mascaro, Lauran Neergaard, Andy Taylor, Kevin Freking, Jill Colvin, Bob Burns, Andrew Taylor and Mary Clare Jalonick of The Associated Press and by Jennifer Jacobs, Erik Wasson, Daniel Flatley and Ari Natter of Bloomberg News.

