UA athletics-related travel to go on as planned

A University of Arkansas travel ban will not affect athletics.

The UA on Wednesday said it was suspending all university-sponsored travel out of state for at least 60 days because of concerns related to covid-19, but it left open an appeals process.

In a statement Wednesday, UA athletics director Hunter Yurachek said all athletics-related travel will go on as planned. He said precautionary measures would be implemented that include limiting team travel to only chartered flights and ground transportation. Only essential personnel will be permitted to travel with the teams.

“No commercial travel will be utilized for competition,” Yurachek said. “Other travel, not specifically related to competition, will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. We will monitor this evolving issue and continue to work in coordination with directives from the University of Arkansas, the SEC and NCAA.”

The Razorbacks either have or will have several teams on the road this week, including the men’s basketball team at the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tenn., the men’s and women’s track and field teams at the NCAA Championships in Albuquerque, N.M., and the baseball team in Starkville, Miss.

Nationwide, collegiate governing bodies made decisions Wednesday that limited or outright eliminated spectators at sporting events. No such limitations are in place for events at the UA or other SEC-affiliated venues, but in a statement the league said that it was evaluating plans for the remainder of the men’s basketball tournament. It did not elaborate.

On Wednesday, the NCAA announced it would permit only essential personnel and team family members to attend its championship events, including the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments that begin next week. The directive also applies to the NIT.

Arkansas’ women are expected to play in the NCAA Tournament, and the men’s team can qualify for the tournament by winning the SEC Tournament this week. The men's team is expected to qualify for the NIT if it does not make the NCAA Tournament, and would stand a good chance to host at least one NIT game.

“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how covid-19 is progressing in the United States,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement. “This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes.”

The NCAA’s covid-19 advisory panel also recommended Wednesday that college sporting events be closed to the public.

“We do believe sport events can take place with only essential personnel and limited family attendance, and this protects our players, employees and fans,” the panel said in a statement.

The NCAA’s attendance ban came after Ohio’s governor signed an order that would prohibit fans from attending NCAA Tournament games scheduled in Dayton and Cleveland next week, and San Francisco banned public events of over 1,000 people.

The Big Ten announced it would limit attendance to essential personnel at all of its remaining winter and spring sporting events, and the Big 12 is limiting attendance to essential personnel at its conference tournament this week in Kansas City, Mo.

The Ivy League announced Wednesday it was cancelling the seasons for all spring sports, but will allow teams that have qualified for NCAA championship events to finish their seasons.