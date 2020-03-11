UA canceling some public events

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville's music department is moving to cancel its public concerts on campus through March 27 out of concerns about the spread of the covid-19 illness, university officials said Tuesday.

"The reason we did this is because the dean of the [UA] Fulbright College asked us to examine our public-facing events," said Justin Hunter, the department's director of admissions and operations.

"To protect our students, we chose to eliminate what we could," Hunter said.

Hunter said two concerts scheduled for the Jim and Joyce Faulkner Performing Arts Center would take place but only be broadcast online instead of having a live audience, including a performance scheduled for Tuesday evening by the UA Wind Symphony and Five O'Clock Concert Band.

"We're not trying to incite any kind of panic here. We're just trying to be proactive and help the greater good for our students," Hunter said.

Faculty and staff members within the J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences on Tuesday were sent a message by Dean Todd Shields with criteria to help decide whether to cancel events, said Andra Parrish Liwag, the college's communications director.

With the decisions up to departments, Parrish Liwag said, other campus performances are scheduled to continue.

Ash Micheel, publicity director for the theater department, said Tuesday that future performances were still on for a production of Heathers: The Musical. The next scheduled performance is today , Micheel said.

"We have a protocol in place where every night we disinfect the theater," Micheel said.

She said there have been near sellout crowds at the approximately 315-seat theater since the first performance Friday. Hand sanitizer is available in the lobby, she said.

No cases of the covid-19 illness have been found in Arkansas, but the illness has been identified in a majority of states and there have been 29 deaths in the nation.

Shields, the Fulbright College dean, in his message about events cited the coronavirus travel alerts established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"At this time, the decision for canceling events or visitors remains at your discretion, with the exception of visitors traveling from level 2 or 3 countries who will require a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival in the U.S.," Shields stated. Five countries -- China, Iran, South Korea, Italy and Japan -- had such an alert as of Tuesday.

Parrish Liwag provided Shields' message to the Democrat-Gazette.

Other factors that Shields asked departments to consider include whether attendees are "mostly local or are they from areas which have been more directly affected," and if speakers or attendees are "already canceling or unlikely to attend."

The criteria outlined by Shields also include whether the gathering would "include a significant proportion of high-risk groups, as defined by the CDC." Older adults are considered at higher risk of serious illness, according to the CDC.

Also postponed Tuesday was a public talk by Marlon Blackwell, a Fayetteville architect and UA professor.

Blackwell, named last year as the recipient of the 2020 American Institute of Architects Gold Medal, had been scheduled to speak today in downtown Fayetteville at the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History. The center stated in a Twitter post that the postponement was "at the request of the Fulbright College Dean's Office."

Cancellation struck even a planned talk about the new coronavirus.

The event, announced as part of a learning series for alumni of the Sam M. Walton College of Business, was to have professor Raja Kali discuss the illness and the global economy. The Facebook page for the Walton College MBA program on Tuesday announced the cancellation "due to university concerns over the spread of the coronavirus." Kali had been scheduled to talk Thursday at Bentonville's Thaden Field.

Hunter said Fulbright College department leaders received notice Monday from Shields asking for reconsideration of planned public events, though within the music department discussions began "probably about a week ago" regarding future concerts.

"We started canceling events last night," Hunter said Tuesday, with the decision made by Ronda Mains, the music department chairwoman, and backed by faculty members at a meeting.

"Everyone was on board with the chair's decision," Hunter said.

But a free concert scheduled for Tuesday at the UA Black Box Theatre in downtown Fayetteville was set to continue rather than be canceled on the day of the performance, Hunter said.

While Hunter said the department is taking things "week by week," future cancellations include events associated with the SHE Festival highlighting women in music. The monthlong festival had planned performances that are now canceled through spring break, Hunter said.

He said faculty and guest performances are being canceled, with student recitals to be held but with a minimal audience. Hunter said students needing to perform for their degree programs will be able to do so.

"We are going to reexamine the situation during spring break and see where we are," Hunter said.

