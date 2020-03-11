UALR women find late lifeline

For three quarters Tuesday afternoon, it appeared Appalachian State would beat the team it had lost to the first 13 times they played.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock women's basketball team had endured 30 more minutes of offensive misery, and Appalachian State had a 13-point lead heading into the final quarter.

But with the season on the line, the fifth-seeded Trojans hit critical shots, forced turnovers and closed the game on an 8-0 run to steal a 48-47 victory over eighth-seeded Appalachian State State at the Cajundome in Lafayette, La., in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament's first round.

After a rough end to the regular season, UALR (12-18) now sits one win from a trip to the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans this weekend. The Trojans will face No. 4 seed Louisiana-Lafayette in today's quarterfinals at the Cajundome at 7 p.m. Central.

"We needed this right now," UALR Coach Joe Foley said. "We've been hurting. There's no doubt. Our kids have been down."

Senior guard Kyra Collier led the Trojans with 14 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals, and junior forward Teal Battle added 13 points and 9 rebounds. Appalachian State forward Lainey Gosnell tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Appalachian State (11-19) outshot UALR 34% to 30% and dominated on the glass, 47-25. But the Mountaineers' 23 turnovers -- including seven in the fourth quarter -- proved costly. UALR scored 25 points off those 23 mistakes.

By halftime, Appalachian State State had opened up a 27-18 lead. UALR's offense -- which for the past month has been a liability and shot a season-low 20.4% in Saturday's regular-season finale loss to South Alabama -- was once again absent. The Trojans shot 16% (4 of 25) in the first half and went 1 of 9 from beyond the arc.

The struggles continued in the third quarter as UALR hit 3 of 13 from the floor. Appalachian State extended its lead to 15 late in the quarter, but Battle scored inside with 1:05 left to cut the deficit to 40-27.

The Trojans found life in the fourth, chipping away until it was down to 44-40 after a layup by Collier with just under four minutes remaining. Gosnell answered with a three, but it was the last time the Mountaineers scored.

Collier came up with a steal and layup, then a steal by senior guard Sydney Chastain led to a second-chance three at the top of the arc by junior guard Tori Lasker, trimming the deficit to two with 2:31 left.

Lasker hit the go-ahead three from the right wing with 1:10 on the clock, capping the 8-0 run.

SOUTH ALABAMA 82, ARKANSAS STATE 71

A big night from behind the three-point line propelled No. 6 seed South Alabama to a first-round Sun Belt Conference Tournament victory over No. 7 seed Arkansas State University at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

South Alabama (15-16) hit 13 of 31 from three-point range, including a 10 of 20 start in the first half that helped the Jaguars take a 46-27 lead at the break. That lead was up to 22 -- South Alabama's largest of the game -- early in the third quarter after another three-pointer.

ASU (11-19) staged a big second-half rally, cutting the deficit to 63-60 just six seconds into the fourth quarter. But the Jaguars steadied themselves and outscored ASU 19-11 from that point on.

Junior guard Morgan Wallace had 18 points and 10 rebounds for ASU and junior forward Peyton Martin had 16 and 10.

Three Jaguars finished with at least 20 points, including a game-high 22 from guard Savannah Jones.

SWAC WOMEN

TEXAS SOUTHERN 77,

ARK.-PINE BLUFF 46

The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff (7-22) was held to single-digit scoring in the third and fourth quarters Tuesday in its loss to Texas Southern (20-10) at the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament in Houston.

Noe'll Taylor led the Golden Lions with 11 points, and Aiya El Hassan added 10. Ataiya Bridges had a game-high 19 points for the Tigers, while Niya Mitchell and Ciani Cryor scored 17 each.

