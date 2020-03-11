UNDER THE RADAR: Cabot’s Tyler Gee

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Cabot’s Tyler Gee.

Class: 2021

Position: Quarterback

Size: 6-1, 195

Offer: UCA

Interest: Arkansas State, Kansas, Tulane, Rice, Cornell, Princeton, Air Force, Liberty

Stats: As a junior, completed 146 of 259 passes for 2,319 yards, 24 touchdowns, 8 interceptions

Coach Scott Reed:

“He will stand in there and make a throw. You have to be able to do that. He’s a throw first guy. He’s picked up concepts and he has a lot of confidence in his ability to throw the ball. He can make throws. He has velocity. He has a quick release.”

Completed 15 of 28 passes for 256 yards and 3 touchdowns vs. North Little Rock:

“They're good defensively and and that’s the best he played," Reed said. "I think he was responsible for every point we scored. His best ball game came against a really good defense.”

“He’s competitive which is good. He’s a good teammate. I would like him to be more vocal at times but his work ethic is really good. He loves to go out and throw the ball. He works at it. He wants to throw every day. He wants to throw on his days off. He wants to get better.

“I think his best is in front of him.”