IDEA ALLEY: 'Upsizer' easy fix for shrinking boxed cake mix

Ever-shrinking packages have long been a source of frustration for home cooks. A particular frustration is cake mix.

Over the past decade or so, cake mix manufacturers have reduced the size of their mixes from 18.25 ounces down to 16.25 ounces and to the 15.25 ounces available today.

The theory is home cooks would be less likely to notice (and complain about) a smaller box than a price increase. I'm not so sure about that, but that's the explanation floating around for what it's worth. (Don't get me started on the endless narrowing of toilet paper.)

So, what's a cook to do when a not-so-old recipe calls for an 18.25-ounce box of cake mix, but 15.25-ounce is the only size available?

The good news is you have options.

In many recipes, the missing three ounces of mix is unlikely to make a noticeable difference.

If the height/thickness of the cake is a concern, just bake the mix in a slightly smaller pan. For example, if the recipe calls for two 9-inch cake pans, use two 8-inch pans.

If for some reason you must have the specified amount of mix, the most accurate thing to do is buy two boxes of cake mix and weigh out 3 ounces from the extra box. If you don't have a scale, 3 ounces is about 6 tablespoons — depending on how you scoop. And then store the opened mix in an airtight container in the freezer.

As far as how much liquid to use, if the recipe does not include specific amounts of water, fat and eggs, use 1 ¼ cups water (or milk), ½ cup oil/melted butter and 3 or 4 eggs or egg whites.

And I always add a teaspoon or so vanilla extract or a pinch of espresso powder if I'm making a chocolate cake, whenever I use a mix.

If you don't want to spend the money on an extra box of cake mix, you can make this cake mix extender, from Better Homes & Gardens. This mix cannot be used in place of all the cake mix called for in a recipe as it does not contain all of the same ingredients.

Cake Mix Upsizer

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour (see note)

1 cup sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

Whisk all dry ingredients together and store in a glass jar or other airtight container. To use, measure 3 ounces or about 6 tablespoons and add to the boxed mix.

Makes enough to extend 6 (15.25-ounce) boxes.

Note: For a chocolate cake, reduce the flour to 1 cup PLUS 3 tablespoons and add 5 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder.

REQUEST

• Mixed berry lava cake like Longhorn Steakhouse used to have on their menu for Sharon Bray.

Send recipe contributions, requests and culinary questions to Kelly Brant, Idea Alley, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203; email:

kbrant@arkansasonline.com

Please include a daytime phone number.

Food on 03/11/2020