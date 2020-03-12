2 sides wrap up in trial of jail driver

Testimony ended Wednesday in the trial of Eric Scott Kindley, a California man accused of sexually assaulting two women he was hired to transport through Arkansas years ago to other states where they were wanted on arrest warrants.

A six-man, six-woman jury is scheduled to hear closing arguments starting at 8:30 a.m. today in the Little Rock courtroom of Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr.

Kindley, who turned 52 on March 4, five days before his trial began, has maintained his innocence on three charges: one count of depriving each woman of liberty without due process of law, including the right to bodily integrity; and a third count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of sexually assaulting the woman he transported in 2014.

The case is being prosecuted by assistant U.S. attorneys Fara Gold and Maura White of the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division in Washington. Kindley is represented by attorneys John Wesley Hall of Little Rock and Samantha Carpenter of Monticello.

The trial was originally expected to last three weeks, but was shortened after the defense stipulated to the authenticity of some documents the government planned to present, reducing the number of expected witnesses. As the trial unfolded, prosecutors decided not to call all their remaining potential witnesses, and then Hall announced Wednesday morning, after prosecutors rested their case, that he would call no witnesses.

The last witness, a government DNA expert, testified Wednesday about finding Kindley's semen on items seized from a 2017 search of his white Dodge Caravan. However, Special Agent Kyle Roberts of the FBI office in Arizona, who is the case agent, testified Tuesday that the van wasn't the same one used during the 2014 transport through Arkansas.

The woman Kindley transported on Feb. 15 and 16 of 2014 testified that after Kindley forced her to perform oral sex, he ejaculated in her mouth and she spit it into her handcuffed hands, then tried to rub some of it under her seat to leave evidence of his crime. The woman, then 33, was being transported from Victoria County, Texas to Jackson County, Okla., where she was wanted for failing to appear on an embezzlement charge and a driving while intoxicated charge.

Among meal, gas and hotel receipts that were found years later in Kindley's home, during a search, were receipts dated Feb. 15, 2014 from restaurants and a hotel in Texas, and receipts dated Feb. 16, 2014, from a gas station in Prescott, in Nevada County, and for gas, hotel and food stops in Conway, as well as a food stop in Greenbrier, indicating the path Kindley traveled when the woman said she was assaulted somewhere in Arkansas.

The other woman Kindley transported through Arkansas, this time on Jan. 28, 2017, was picked up from the Shelby County jail in Alabama on an arrest warrant on a burglary charge from Arizona. She testified that when he stopped the van on a dark road to let her urinate, he assaulted her by sticking his hand inside her leggings and panties, scratching her so hard it hurt for days afterward. She said he then ordered her to perform oral sex on him but she screamed in fear, causing lights to come on in the area and coyotes to howl, and scaring Kindley into getting back into the van.

Kindley's cellphone records from that night traced him to Pope County at the time of the assault.

The woman, who was 27 at the time, unwittingly started an FBI investigation by complaining to another inmate in the Apache County jail in Arizona that "something really messed up" happened during the drive. The other inmate passed on the information, which, along with yet another woman's complaint about being assaulted by Kindley during a transport, made it to Robert "Tex" Talasak, who ran the jail.

Talasak testified this week that he remembered that when Kindley arrived with the woman who was transported through Arkansas, he asked Kindley why he didn't have a female officer with him. Talasak said he had asked Kindley the same question on Kindley's previous stops at the jail, and Kindley "always had a reason not to have one."

Talasak said he reported the complaints about Kindley to his supervisor, and the FBI was contacted.

Several women testified this week in Little Rock that Kindley stayed near them when they arrived at whatever jail was their final destination, preventing them from reporting him to jail officials.

Talasak confirmed that Kindley remained at the jail for "two or three hours," talking to jail employees, after delivering the woman who was transported across Arkansas. The woman had testified that Kindley told her he was a law enforcement officer and was friends with the other officers and jailers.

But Talasak said Kindley, while friendly, wasn't friends with anyone at the Arizona jail.

"He just liked to talk," he recalled. "He was holding me up from doing my duties."

Roberts, the lead FBI agent in the case, testified during a hearing in Little Rock in February 2018 that his investigation into cross-county transports Kindley provided over 15 years had so far produced evidence of assaults on at least 14 women who were transported alone by the private, unregulated transport officer. Roberts said he had so far compiled eight bankers' boxes full of information on Kindley and believed "there could be 100, maybe more," victims.

The Little Rock trial is Kindley's first, though he faces similar charges in the Central District of California. A 2017 indictment alleging similar charges in the federal District of Arizona was dropped in 2018 at the request of the Justice Department, under a provision that allows charges to be refiled later in certain conditions.

