5-month U.S. deficit up 14.8%

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stands up after testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, during a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing on the FY'21 budget. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON -- The federal deficit through the first five months of this budget year is up 14.8% compared with the same period a year ago, keeping the country on track to record its first $1 trillion deficit since 2012.

On Wednesday, the Treasury Department said in its monthly budget report that the deficit from October through February totaled $624.5 billion, $80.3 billion higher than a year ago.

The monthly deficit recorded for February was $235.3 billion, up a slight 0.6% compared with February of last year. The government has recorded a deficit in February for 54 of the past 66 years. Monthly spending reflected $423.3 billion in outlays and $188 billion in revenue, according to Treasury Department data.

The deficit so far this year reflects government spending that has grown by 9.2% compared with the first five months of the 2019 budget year while revenue is up a smaller 6.9%.

When President Donald Trump sent Congress his new budget last month he projected that the deficit for this year would hit $1.08 trillion but will then decline for the rest of this decade. By contrast, the Congressional Budget Office is forecasting that the deficit will remain above $1 trillion over the next decade.

These forecasts were made before the coronavirus spread to the United States, a development that potentially could trigger sharp declines in tax revenue and increased government spending to deal with the impact.

Net individual income-tax receipts so far in fiscal 2020 stand at $671.1 billion, more than the $626.6 billion collected over the same period the previous year. Net corporate income taxes are also running higher.

Through the first five months of the current federal budget year, government spending has totaled $1.99 trillion while tax receipts have totaled $1.37 trillion.

The government has not run deficits above $1 trillion except for a four-year period ending in 2012 after a deep recession reduced revenue and pushed spending higher.

Accumulating deficits add to the overall federal debt, which totaled more than $23.49 trillion as of Tuesday. That figure includes more than $6 trillion the government owes itself, including about $2.9 trillion borrowed from the Social Security Trust Fund, according to Treasury Department reports.

On Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the Trump administration is considering a plan to delay the April 15 tax deadline for many individuals and businesses.

This delay, Mnuchin said, would leave about $200 billion in the U.S. economy that would have gone to paying taxes. However, the temporary loss of this tax revenue means that the government will need to borrow more money until the payments are made.

The actual deficit for the federal government's 2019 budget year, which ended on Sept. 30, was $984.4 billion, up 26% from the 2018 imbalance. The rising deficits reflect the impact of the $1.5 trillion tax cut Trump pushed through Congress in 2017 and increased spending Congress has approved for the military and domestic programs.

Information for this story was contributed by Scott Lanman of Bloomberg News.

Graphs showing the United States budget deficit, federal budget and national debt information.

