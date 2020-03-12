6 presumptive positive cases of coronavirus detected in Arkansas

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, center, gives an update on coronavirus in Arkansas on Thursday.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday that five more people in Arkansas have tested positive for covid-19, bringing the total number of cases in the state to six.

The first presumptive case was confirmed Wednesday.

Hutchinson said the patients are associated with Saline, Jefferson, Pulaski and Grant counties.

Schools in those counties have been advised to close to curtail further spread of the illness.

Four of the new cases are people who had contact with the patient in Pine Bluff who tested presumptive positive. One of the new patients is not connected to the others and is believed to have acquired the illness through out-of-state travel.

