AAA says title games to go off as planned

The Arkansas Activities Association announced Wednesday night that the 2020 Arkansas state high school basketball championships still are scheduled to begin today in Hot Springs, despite the national spread of the respiratory illness coronavirus.

The AAA said in a news release that it is working closely with the Arkansas Department of Education, the governor's office and the Arkansas Department of Health to ensure all appropriate steps are taken during the finals.

The athletic association and the Hot Springs Convention Center, which includes Bank OZK Arena, are working in conjunction to make sure the building is sanitized and cleaned before every session.

Today's schedule features four games, with the first game beginning at noon between Viola and Kirby for the Class 1A girls title. Other games include the Class 1A boys at 1:45 p.m. (Izard County vs. Nevada), the Class 2A girls at 6 p.m. (Quitman vs. Melbourne) and the Class 2A boys at 7:45 p.m. (England vs. Earle).

Four games are scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

This is the first year that the AAA is going to a session format, which was instituted for arena security and crowd control reasons. After each day's first two games, Bank OZK Arena will be cleared and will reopen at 5 p.m. for the final two games of each day.

