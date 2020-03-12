Agency mourns after death of Hot Springs officer

Allie Alexander, 9, prepares to place a bouquet of flowers on Officer 1st Class Brent Scrimshire’s vehicle Wednesday at the Hot Springs Police Department. (The Sentinel Record/Richard Rasmussen)

HOT SPRINGS -- The Arkansas State Police is investigating the shooting death of Hot Springs police Officer 1st Class Brent Scrimshire during a confrontation involving a suspect who also was shot, Garland County Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Lawrence said Wednesday.

"We are assisting the state police in their investigation," Lawrence told The Sentinel-Record. "We're still reviewing evidence in the case and investigating to determine what charges will be filed."

She declined to release the name of the suspect.

About 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Scrimshire conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Kenwood Street, during which shots were fired and Scrimshire was struck, along with the suspect, according to an earlier news release from Cpl. Joey Williams.

Scrimshire was transported to a hospital where he died. The medical condition of the suspect also was not being released Wednesday.

"Right now our two priorities are taking care of our employees and making sure we provide support and assistance to them during this period of mourning, and the other is to take care of officer Scrimshire's family," Police Chief Jason Stachey told The Sentinel-Record on Wednesday after a news conference at the Police Department.

"It's one of the worst calls you can ever get as chief of police," Assistant Police Chief Walt Everton said.

Stachey said Scrimshire will be remembered as "a devoted, professional law enforcement officer who loved his community, loved his family, and always had something nice to say. He was very optimistic and enjoyed life."

"To echo our chief, we're hurt," City Manager Bill Burrough said. "Our hearts and prayers are with the family and our other family of blue. I think events like this really make us realize just what we take for granted every day. Our officers risk their lives daily when they put that uniform on to protect us all, and it's something we take for granted, and this brings that home."

Earlier, Stachey, Everton and Burrough participated in the short, emotional news conference at the front of the Police Department. Scrimshire's patrol unit was parked nearby as a public memorial.

Stachey noted that they set up Scrimshire's police unit in the front parking lot as "a place where the public could come and pay their respects," noting, "I think it gives people in the community a sense of closure."

By Wednesday afternoon, the vehicle was covered in flowers, American flags and other mementos left by the public.

Stachey said he wanted to recognize the "multitude of law enforcement agencies, local, state and federal" that have helped since the shooting, including the Malvern and Rockport police departments, the Garland County sheriff's office, the state police, fire departments, emergency medical services, "all our first responders," the National Park Service and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

"It's harder to name an agency that hasn't reached out than to name all the ones that have. I can't think of anyone. It's been overwhelming," Everton said.

"In law enforcement and probably among all first-responder agencies, when you have an event like this, it seems everybody circles around you and provides you support during that difficult time," Stachey said.

Everton said officers from Fayetteville and Little Rock were "coming down to help and talk to us. Fayetteville just had their tragedy in December. They have dealt with their hurt, and they're coming to help us deal with ours, officers talking to other officers."

Fayetteville police officer Stephen Carr was ambushed and shot to death as he sat in his police vehicle on Dec. 7 when a gunman walked up to him and fired several shots. The gunman was killed a short time later by two other Fayetteville officers.

Burrough said officials have heard from agencies across the country, and Stachey noted that even FBI Director Christopher Wray "called me and reached out and offered his support and condolences. The outpouring has been phenomenal."

Gov. Asa Hutchinson ordered the Arkansas and U.S. flags lowered to half-staff on Wednesday in memory of Scrimshire, 33, who was an eight-year veteran of the department.

"Officer Scrimshire was selfless and brave in serving Hot Springs," Hutchinson said in a statement released Wednesday. "He put the safety of others ahead of his personal safety. Tuesday evening, Officer Scrimshire gave his life in service of others. I was saddened to learn of his death. I offer my condolences to his family and his fellow officers in the Hot Springs Police Department."

The statement noted that Scrimshire was named a Regional Officer of the Year by Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and as Hot Springs Officer of the Quarter in September. He was nominated for saving the life of a pregnant woman who was bleeding heavily after being stabbed.

Police Cpl. LeeAnn Zaner, one of Scrimshire's supervisors, took to Facebook on Wednesday, saying that "there are no words to say which would adequately describe Officer First Class Brent Scrimshire."

"As one of Brent's supervisors, I can tell you he's one of the best officers I've ever had on shift. He could calm the most volatile of situations with just his words," Zaner said. "Scrim, as my shift called him, was designated as a backup officer. He took care of the guys and would give them advice on how to handle certain situations. He was trusted by each of us with our lives each shift. He was loved by every single person on our shift."

Metro on 03/12/2020