At The Post

DAY 27 of 57

TODAY'S POST TIME 1:30 p.m. (Gates open at 11 a.m.)

ADMISSION General admission, free; reserved seats, $4.50

PARKING $2 until 4 p.m.

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, noon; Fair Grounds, 12:30 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Turfway Park, 5:15 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.

NADAL ARRIVES FOR REBEL

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert has more Rebel Stakes victories than any other trainer, and his latest hope, Nadal, will break from post No. 1 in the $1 million Grade II race for 3-year-olds on Saturday.

Post positions for the 1 1/16-mile Rebel were drawn early Wednesday afternoon, shortly after Nadal and another Rebel entrant -- American Theorem -- arrived following a flight from southern California.

Improbable, Baffert's last starter in a major Kentucky Derby prep race at Oaklawn, finished second in the Arkansas Derby last April after breaking from the rail. Nadal will try to remain unbeaten in his two-turn debut and first start outside California. In his stakes debut, Nadal won the Grade II San Vicente at Santa Anita on Feb. 9.

"He shipped really well," Baffert said. "Just need a break now and find out if he handles two turns. Hopefully, he'll keep the party going."

The eight-horse Rebel field from the rail out: Nadal, Joel Rosario to ride, 117 pounds; Excession, Tyler Baze, 117; Basin, Javier Castellano, 117; Silver Prospector, Ricardo Santana Jr., 122; No Parole, Joe Talamo, 122; Three Technique, Luis Saez, 117; Coach Bahe, Santo Sajur, 117; and American Theorem, Tiago Pereira, 117.

The Rebel will offer 85 points to the top four finishers (50-20-10-5) toward starting eligibility for the Kentucky Derby and is the final major local prep for the Arkansas Derby on April 11.

Sports on 03/12/2020