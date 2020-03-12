JOHN BRUMMETT: Biden on fire

When the Democratic presidential race settled into a Joe Biden-Bernie Sanders contest, it became something resembling a reprise of Sanders' battle four years ago with Hillary Clinton.

It became Biden in place of Hillary against Sanders still playing that same one note of populism he played in '16.

It turns out there is a significant difference. It is that Biden is doing profoundly better today against Sanders than Clinton performed against him even as she eventually bested him for the nomination in 2016.

The fact is that Biden may have locked up his nomination Tuesday.

The key races Tuesday were in Missouri and Michigan, large heartland states that Donald Trump won, if ever-so-narrowly in Michigan, which is one of three to five states likely to decide who wins in November.

Four years ago, Clinton barely won the Missouri primary by 49.6 to 49.4, a mere 2,000 votes, while Sanders defeated her in Michigan.

On Tuesday, Biden drubbed Sanders in both states.

What's making the difference?

I've observed before that Sanders seems not as strong as he was four years ago, except in the angry noise his Berniac base tends to make on social media.

It's also that Biden seems to be a better politician than Clinton, at least for the moment and at least in a vital connection to working-class and suburban voters.

Some women would say that's because he's a man and women are still unfairly disadvantaged in modern American politics.

Exit polls support that lamentable observation. In Michigan, they showed white males favoring Sanders over Clinton four years ago but favoring Biden over Sanders this time.

I'll offer this additional observation: Biden wins attaboys for getting profanely in the face of a Michigan autoworker who accused him and Democrats of trying to undercut the Second Amendment and confiscate guns. It was one ol' boy getting down and dirty with another in a real and pedestrian way.

I suspect that, if Hillary had cursed out that guy, she'd have received few attagirls. To the likely contrary, she'd have been more roundly criticized for inappropriate tone and anger.

Unfair though that be, it gives the Democrats a more effective non-Bernie right now than they had at this point four years ago.

Certainly something is making Biden stronger than Hillary. And it's possible that has less to do with gender, gender bias or comparative political skill than something more compelling temporarily.

It is that the emerging Democratic mood in 2016 is to nominate the candidate best able to defeat in November the menace whom Democrats didn't yet know at this point during the primaries of 2016 that they'd have to face.

They didn't think they needed to galvanize then in the way they think they must now.

Trump was embroiled in his own battle on the Republican side at this point in '16, and many establishment thinkers were still thinking that he'd be stopped, surely.

And Democrats were pretty certain at this point four years ago that, even if nominated, Trump could never be elected.

Now they've had a four-year adult dose of him.

This year exit poll after exit poll shows that solid majorities of Democratic voters say they want more than anything else to vote for the candidate they deem the strongest agent to take out Trump. Black voters, suburban voters and senior voters simply don't believe a man professing any form of socialist philosophy is remotely that agent.

Issues matter less. Once again, in exit polls this week, solid Democratic majorities state by state said they favored government health insurance over private health insurance.

That would seem to benefit Sanders' plan for Medicare for all over Biden's proposal to fix and punch up the Affordable Care Act. But nothing reflecting that shows up in the candidate performance.

It's probably because Democrats are answering in a very general context without meaning specifically that they favor Sanders' convulsive switch to Medicare for all over Biden's idea to add a Medicare option to the Affordable Care Act exchange.

Either of those proposals reflects a generic preference for government health insurance over private health insurance.

It might be time to phrase the question differently: Do Democratic voters favor Biden's idea for a Medicare option in the Affordable Care Act or Sanders' plan for a full switch to Medicare for all, or do they not know?

I'd predict something along the order of a three-way tie.

Thus, Biden seems to be on his way. Tuesday's returns further the dramatic narrative of Biden's rise from the grave not 20 days ago.

Remember, though, that there are man-on-man debates still scheduled, provided Sanders stays in, with the gaffe-prone Biden required to sit for an hour or more next to the more articulate and message-clear Sanders and accomplish one thing, which is to avoid self-immolation.

Right now, he might win some primaries self-immolated.

------------v------------

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.

Editorial on 03/12/2020