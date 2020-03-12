Blue Jays looking for redemption

Kirby did something that only a few teams have been able to do to Izard County this season.

"We got pushed," Izard County Coach Kyle McCandlis said of his team's 55-52 semifinal victory over the Trojans in the Class 1A state tournament. "It was one of those things where we really hadn't been tested from start to finish since the Myrtle Beach tournament in December. When you're the defending state champs, you're gonna get everyone's best shot because everyone wants to knock you off."

Nevada fully intends to do what Kirby couldn't today when it takes on the Cougars in the state championship game at 1:45 p.m. at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. However, beating Izard County (39-5) is easier said than done, particularly for teams in the state's smallest classification.

The Cougars have won their last 62 games against Class 1A opposition, including a 67-46 victory over Nevada (33-6) in last season's final. The Blue Jays would like to atone for that loss in the rematch, but only if they're able to right all the wrongs that happened in that meeting.

Nevada shot just 33%, hit only 1 of 11 three-point attempts and was obliterated on the glass 46-28.

"I think last year, the guys were just overwhelmed," Nevada Coach Bobby Mullins said. "When you're at a small school, you play for your community, and they felt they let people down. When you're talking about 15-, 16-, 17-year-old kids, that's tough.

"So they've really worked hard to get back to this stage."

Mullins said there was a point in the season where he was concerned about whether or not the Blue Jays had what it took to actually make a return trip to the final.

"About a month ago, we started feeling the pressure, and we just weren't playing well," he admitted. "Everybody had been telling them all year that, 'Hey, you've got everybody back, you're going back to the championship game'. They were hearing all of that, and it got to them.

"So we had to have a come to Jesus meeting, and then they later had a team meeting. Since then, we've been playing a whole lot better."

Nevada, which was ranked No. 2 behind Izard County by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette ahead of last week's state tournament, hasn't lost a game since a 55-54 defeat to Bradley in the finals of the 1A-8 Conference tournament Feb. 22. Along the way, the Blue Jays returned the favor by beating the Bears in the 1A-4 Regional tournament. Nevada's streak culminated with a convincing 24-point victory over Mount Vernon-Enola on Saturday in the state tournament semifinals.

"They're just an overall great team," McCandlis said of Nevada. "They've got some size, got shooters, got guys who can drive to the basket well ... and they got back to the final, which shows you just how tough they are."

The Cougars aren't too shabby either when the conversation shifts to toughness.

"Shoot, they look even better than they did last year," Mullins said. "They had a post guy on the block last year, but now, nobody is down there to get in the way and stop [Justus] Cooper from doing his thing. Their guards are shooting it better it seems, too.

"They're solid all the way around, and they have been for a while."

Cooper, a 6-5 senior, had 28 points and almost single-handedly willed Izard County past Kirby last year. The Cougars usually have others supply additional scoring, but when others weren't on against the Trojans, their top player gave them what they needed.

"He was just a man on the inside," McCandlis said. "He had 20 boards against Bradley the game before, and I bet he had that many against Kirby. We didn't shoot it well and got into foul trouble, and that caused us to face some adversity.

"But it made us stronger. When you play those games where it's about surviving and advancing, being able to find ways to win shows character. And when you're at the state tournament, you're only going to get tougher the deeper you get."

McCandlis said battling on the boards will be a big factor in determining who wins today's game, but he also was adamant that his team needs to hit shots.

"We can't shoot it poorly against this team," he explained. "We weren't hitting them [against Kirby], but I wouldn't rule us out about not hitting them in this one."

Mullins also stated that rebounding better than they did a year ago could do wonders for the Blue Jays.

"We've got to hit the boards better if we want to give ourselves a chance," he stated. "Things like taking care of the ball and not forcing shots, those will be key for us. I think nerves hurt us a lot last year, especially late in that games.

"But they've got another year under their belt now. We're gonna give it all we've got."

