Boone County sheriff picked for regulatory role at finance department

Boone County Sheriff Mike Moore has been hired as regulatory administrator for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.

Moore will oversee the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division, Racing Commission, Medical Marijuana Commission and Tobacco Control Division, according to a news release.

Moore replaces Steve Goode, who recently resigned to pursue private sector work.

Moore's salary will be $120,500, said Scott Hardin, a spokesman for the finance department.

As Boone County sheriff, Moore's current salary is $60,175, said Crystal Graddy, the Boone County clerk.

Moore, 56, grew up in Boone County. He served for seven years as sheriff and for six years before that as the county judge of Boone County.

"As a position that oversees thousands of permits in several different sectors, a balanced understanding of regulatory compliance and law enforcement is required," said Finance and Administration Secretary Larry Walther. "Having led a county as both sheriff and county judge, Mike brings this unique skill set to DFA."

Moore ran for Congress in 2010, finishing seventh out of a crowded field of eight in the Republican primary election. Rogers Mayor Steve Womack won the race and has held the 3rd Congressional District seat ever since.

As sheriff, Moore often responded to emergency calls in the county, occasionally when gunfire was taking place.

Moore said a wait-it-out approach usually deescalated dangerous situations.

"I don't know that they ever shot at me but there was gunfire happening and you just do your best to stay out of the way," Moore said Wednesday.

Moore's first day at his new job will be April 6.

Moore said his last day as sheriff will be April 5. He announced his departure at a meeting Tuesday of the Boone County Quorum Court.

Goode is a partner in Cypress Valley Meat Co and CashSaver Supermarkets, according to his Twitter profile.

Goode sent a letter in mid-February to Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Walther saying he planned to resign Feb. 28 as administrator of the finance agency's regulation.

"The purpose of my resignation is to pursue private sector opportunities and to devote more time to the retail supermarkets and cattle business that I currently own," Goode wrote.

Graddy said an advertisement for a sheriff will be published for a week in the Harrison Daily Times. She said the Boone County Quorum Court will meet March 24 to consider the candidates and appoint a new sheriff to fill Moore's term, which ends Dec. 31, 2022.

Moore said he's going to miss being sheriff.

"There's a broad spectrum of folks," he said. "You've got some really, really good, loving, considerate people. And you've got the other side that's a little harder to deal with, with methamphetamine and other problems."

Moore said Boone County probably isn't different from other parts of the state in that regard.

