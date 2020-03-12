Bridgestone boos not because of UA's play

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Before the halftime announcement was even made, the fans here for the SEC basketball tournament started booing.

John George, who is also the Walton Arena announcer, said the SEC is banning the general public from Bridgestone Arena for the rest of the tournament. The boos echoed throughout the arena.

The coronavirus is taking its toll, and the world of perspiring arts is taking it very seriously.

The NBA has suspended its season, the NCAA Tournament will be fan free, conference tournaments all over the country have announced refunds for disappointed fans, and the list seems to be growing by the hour.

Many European travelers have been told to stay away from the U.S. for at least a month.

Meanwhile, some of the games go on and will until television -- with its billion-dollar investments -- says otherwise.

The players are concerned, but as long as the ball bounces they will compete.

The final crowd of the 2020 SEC Tournament saw a wild and wacky final two minutes in which the three officials failed to keep the Razorbacks from surviving and advancing with an 86-73 victory over Vanderbilt.

With 2:03 left, Isaiah Joe hit his fourth three-pointer to put the University of Arkansas in the lead 76-63.

Just 17 seconds later, he was called for his fifth foul of the game on a block that appeared to be a charge.

Eric Musselman was perturbed but kept his calm. A second later, Mason Jones -- the leading scorer with 22 points who also had 6 assists and 6 rebounds -- was called for his fifth foul on a missed free throw when he didn't touch anyone.

Musselman yelled once, and in an instant he was hit with a technical foul. Five people kept the momentum from shifting to black and gold -- Jimmy Whitt, Jalen Harris and three who came off the bench, Adrio Bailey, Desi Sills and Jeantal Cylla.

Those five hit more free throws than the Commodores, played better defense and milked the clock for precious seconds to allow the Hogs to return tonight to take on South Carolina.

In a sloppy first half, Arkansas edged to a 38-26 lead, mostly behind Jones. He scored seven of his 14 points in a 54-second span that included a layup, two free throws and a three-pointer.

Vandy struggled mightily, hitting just 10% of its shots at one point. They managed to get it respectable in the final four minutes of the first half, but they finished the half with more turnovers, 9, and fouls, 11, than field goals, 6.

Part of that was the Razorbacks' defense, and part of it was Vandy having a bad shooting night.

Arkansas was better than that, but the Razorbacks needed their 13 points off turnovers because they seemed out of sync early with a lot of standing around.

That changed in the second half when the Hogs started attacking inside and out, and their defense finished with 20 points off of turnovers.

The Razorbacks, who Vanderbilt was forced to foul in the last minute, made 24 of 31 free throws to the Commodores' 21 of 28.

The teams were called for 46 fouls, which takes the focus off the players and game, and puts it on the officials.

Despite those three, the Razorbacks held it together under immense pressure without their two stars and lived to play another day, with the Razorback Nation watching on television.

Musselman used nine players in the first half. Down the stretch when he needed experience, it paid off, and should help tonight when the Razorbacks return to the court less than 24 hours after leaving it.

