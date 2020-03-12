Congress unveils virus aid package; free testing is in it

From left, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Robert Kadlec, assistant secretary of Health and Human Services for Preparedness and Response, Dr. Terry Rauch, acting deputy assistant secretary of defense for health readiness policy and oversight, and Chris Currie, director of emergency management and national preparedness at the Government Accountability Office, are sworn in before testifying at a House Oversight Committee hearing on preparedness for and response to the coronavirus outbreak on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON -- As the president announces travel restrictions in an address to the nation Wednesday night, Congress, for its part, unveiled a multibillion-dollar aid package that was expected to be voted on by the House as soon as today.

Also after Trump's address, Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced a series of moves, including restrictions for 60 days on travel by service members, Defense Department civilians and their families to, from and through the four countries currently designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as at the highest risk for the virus -- China, Iran, South Korea and Italy. Esper said the restrictions include all forms of travel, including for what the military calls permanent change of station, in which a service member and his family move to a different home base or station.

On Capitol Hill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled an economic assistance plan that was gaining bipartisan backing. Central to the package is free coronavirus testing nationwide and emergency funding to reimburse lost paychecks for those self-quarantining, missing work or losing jobs amid the outbreak.

The paid sick leave component of House Democrats' plan would replace two-thirds of wages for most workers, up to a $4,000 a month plan. The proposal would extend eligibility for unemployment insurance. It is also expected to include about $1 billion in emergency appropriations to expand access to food security programs including food stamps, Meals on Wheels and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children. The overall price tag of the plan was unclear as of Wednesday evening, but was expected to be in the tens of billions of dollars at least.

"The sick leave is certainly something we need to take a close look at, I think that's a very practical, very significant help to folks," said Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. "I think we shouldn't rule anything out at this point and I think, you know, it's a very fluid situation."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, whom Trump tapped to negotiate with Pelosi, urged Congress "to pass legislation quickly."

The Trump administration is working on plans to delay the April 15 federal tax deadline for some taxpayers.

Mnuchin told Congress on Wednesday that the administration is looking to provide relief for most individual taxpayers as well as small businesses.

He said that the delay would not apply to large corporation or very wealthy taxpayers, but he did not offer any specific income or asset threshholds that would be needed to qualify for the delay.

Mnuchin told a House Appropriations subcommittee that the administration could grant the tax delay without having to go to Congress for approval.

He said the Treasury Department will recommend to the president that he approve the delay and that a formal announcement should come soon.

The administration had floated several other strategies, including declaring a national disaster that could potentially unlock funding streams, according to a person unauthorized to discuss the planning and granted anonymity.

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro, Andrew Taylor, Jill Colvin, Martin Crutsinger, Zeke Miller, Lauran Neergaard, Martin Crutsinger, Laurie Kellman and Kevin Freking of The Associated Press; and by Erica Werner, Mike DeBonis, Seung Min Kim and Jeff Stein of The Washington Post.

A Section on 03/12/2020