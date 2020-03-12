Consumer prices edge up in February

People shop for produce at a Walmart store in Las Vegas. U.S. grocery prices rose 0.5% in Febru- ary, marking the biggest monthly gain in nearly six years, the Labor Department said Wednesday. (AP/John Locher)

WASHINGTON -- U.S. consumer prices increased slightly last month, driven higher by more expensive food.

The Labor Department said Wednesday that the consumer price index ticked up 0.1% in February, matching its January increase. Prices rose 2.3% compared with a year earlier. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, prices increased 0.2% in February and 2.4% compared with a year earlier, matching the fastest pace since September 2008.

Inflation has been mild since the recession ended more than a decade ago, and Wednesday's figures indicate that hasn't changed. Even though unemployment is at a half-century low, wages aren't yet increasing quickly enough to force employers to boost prices to cover higher labor costs.

The price of clothing, used cars and medical care rose last month, while the cost of airline fares and gasoline dropped.

Services, rather than goods, continue to be the main drivers of price gains. Medical-care costs have increased 5.3% in the past year, driven by a record increase in health insurance. Expenses for medical-care commodities slipped 0.6% for a second month.

Shelter costs, which make up about a third of the consumer price index, rose 0.3%. Owners-equivalent rent, one of the categories that tracks rental prices, increased 0.2%, while rent of primary residence rose 0.3%.

Prices for new cars, meanwhile, have risen just 0.4% in the past year, while clothing costs have fallen 0.9%.

The cost of groceries rose 0.5% in February, the biggest monthly gain in nearly six years. The rise was fueled by higher bread and dairy prices. Restaurant meal prices rose 0.2%.

Energy prices fell 2% from the previous month, the most in more than a year, as all of the major component indexes declined, weighing on the overall consumer price index reading. Gasoline costs slumped 3.4%. Those figures are due for further declines in March after the start of an oil-price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, which also puts downward pressure on inflation around the world.

Still, costs have risen for most of the past year. In the 12 months ending in February, gasoline prices moved up 5.6%.

The data will be among the last before U.S. economic indicators start to reflect changes in activity resulting from the coronavirus outbreak. Prices used to compute the consumer index are collected during the entire month.

A separate Labor Department report on Wednesday showed that average hourly earnings, adjusted for price changes, rose 0.6% in February from a year earlier after a 0.5% rise in January.

Information for this article was contributed by Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press and by Katia Dmitrieva, Vince Golle and Joshua Robinson of Bloomberg News.

