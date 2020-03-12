Convict guilty of assaulting officer

A man accused of beating a corrections officer "within an inch of his life" at the Maximum Security Unit at Tucker in 2017 received a 40-year prison sentence Friday, officials said.

A Jefferson County jury found Gary Lee Gould, 38, guilty of first-degree battery in a Sept. 28, 2017, attack on corrections officer Cpl. James Duke, according to court records.

Duke was writing a disciplinary form on Gould for refusing to return to his cell when the inmate punched the man, striking him repeatedly in the face, according to a probable cause affidavit and a Facebook post from the Department of Correction.

First responders initially couldn't find Duke's pulse, and he was flown to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock for further treatment, the affidavit said.

The corporal recovered from the attack but hasn't healed enough to return to his post, the agency said in a statement posted Friday on Facebook.

Gould, who had four prior felony convictions, was held at Varner Supermax after the attack, according to court records. In addition to serving 40 years in prison for the assault, the jury instructed Gould to pay a fine of $15,000.

Metro on 03/12/2020