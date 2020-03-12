Coronavirus cancellations

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

Below is a list of event and school cancellations in Arkansas related to the coronavirus.

A la Carte for Arkansas Children’s Hospital: March 12, 6:30 p.m. Children’s Hall

Arlo Guthrie concert: March 20, Walton Arts Center

Camden Daffodil Festival: March 13-14

Central Arkansas Christian: Closed through March 13

Easterseals Arkansas Fashion Event: March 12, 5:30 p.m. Statehouse Convention Center

Evolve Gala for the Centers for Youth and Families: March 14, 6 p.m. Statehouse Convention Center

Friends of Central Arkansas Libraries Book Sale: March 13-14, Main Library

Jefferson County School District: Closed through March 30

John Moreland concert: March 15, South on Main

Larkin Poe concert: March 14, University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College’s Center for Humanities and Arts

Little Rock Police Unity Ball: March 28, 7-11 p.m., Robinson Center, 426 W. Markham St.

Little Rock Racial and Cultural Diversity Commission Race Matters town hall on race and policing: March 12, 6:30 p.m., Darragh Center auditorium, 100 Rock St.

Little Rock School District: Closing after March 12, will remain closed through March 30

Little Rock Sustainability Summit: April 2, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Robinson Center

North Little Rock School District: Closing after March 12, will remain closed through March 30

Rights After Wrongs: March 28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pleasant Valley Church of Christ